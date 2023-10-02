BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's Oscar de la Tienda closes doors, blames construction woes

The shop has served as community space since 2021 but faced setbacks when construction made it hard to access.

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Oscar de la Tienda faced financial woes due to road construction, its owner said. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Oscar de la Tienda faced financial woes due to road construction, its owner said.
After two years of operation, eclectic Alta Vista corner store Oscar de la Tienda has permanently shut its doors. The shop announced its immediate closure Sunday via Instagram.

"If you haven’t been here in a while you might not have heard," the online post read. "This is our last weekend in this space."

The funky blue shop has served as community space since 2021. It served as a convenience store, a hub for artists and a springboard for other businesses, including the Wicked Wich sandwich shop, which started at a counter inside before relocating to Fredericksburg Road.

Shortly after opening, Oscar de la Tienda faced financial woes due to road construction in the area, according to its owners. In December 2022, the business launched a GoFundMe to raise $15,000.

"With limited access to our location, bringing in enough revenue to survive has become an insurmountable challenge," the GoFundMe reads. "We have been hanging on by a thread, operating at 25% of what average revenues should be and are currently unable to keep up with operating expenses and needed repairs."

In the end, the shop at 801 W. Russell Place raised $5,178.

The entire building will be taken over by new tenant Meet Up Midtown, which will offer community-centered programming such as yoga, Oscar de la Tienda owner Cynthia Gomez told the Current. An adjacent space, The Green Room — a performance space located in the structure — will continue to host shows through October before closing.

Gomez told the Current that the road construction led to decreased customers and mounting debt, leaving her little choice but to shutter the store.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio grocer H-E-B rolls out tortilla throw blanket once again

By Brandon Rodriguez

The throw blanket will run H-E-B fanatics just under $20.

Dave Bautista, Lucy Cooper's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Actor Dave Bautista (left) stands next to a glass of Devils River Whiskey.

San Antonio's Sofia's Pizzeria to be featured on America's Best Restaurants series

By Brandon Rodriguez

Sofia’s Pizzeria, now for its thin-crust pies, has three locations throughout the city.

Movie star Dave Bautista buys stake in San Antonio's Devils River Whiskey

By Michael Karlis

Actor Dave Bautista (left) stands next to a glass of Devils River Whiskey.

Also in Food & Drink

Tokyo Cowboy's food satisfies with pan-Asian flavors, even if its name is a little misleading

By Ron Bechtol

Tokyo Cowboy's minimally described Crispy Pork Chop isn't called tonkatsu, as it would be on Japanese restaurant menus.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

By Nina Rangel

Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us