Smoothie King selects San Antonio as launchpad for new Smoothie Bowl debut

The health food-focused brand cited the Alamo City’s large college student population as the driving force behind the decision.
“San Antonio has more than a dozen higher education institutions that serve more than 120,000 students, and healthy, delicious açai and pitaya bowls are very popular among college-aged individuals and young working adults,” Smoothie King Vice President of Brand Marketing Shannon Gewinner said in a release.
“[The bowls] offer the nutrition and fuel [students] seek between classes, during work breaks and before and after workouts.”
Local Smoothie King stores are now offering six different Smoothie Bowls: three that begin with an açai base and three that have a pitaya, or dragonfruit, base.
The Açai Bowls include:
- PB Swizzle – açai blend, granola, sliced banana, diced strawberries, whole blueberries and peanut butter drizzle.
- Berry Goji Getaway – açai blend, diced mango, diced strawberries, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle.
- Go-Go Goji Crunch – açai blend, granola, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and honey drizzle.
- Bee Berry Sting – pitaya blend, granola, diced strawberries, diced mango, whole blueberries and honey drizzle.
- Hive Five – pitaya blend, sliced banana, diced mango, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle.
- Purple Delight – pitaya blend, granola, sliced banana, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and peanut butter drizzle.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.