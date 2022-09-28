Smoothie King selects San Antonio as launchpad for new Smoothie Bowl debut

Local Smoothie King stores are now offering six different Smoothie Bowls, each featuring either an açai base or pitaya, or dragonfruit, base.

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 9:40 am

click to enlarge Smoothie King's new Bee Berry Sting pitaya-based Smoothie Bowl. - Courtesy Photo / Smoothie King
Courtesy Photo / Smoothie King
Smoothie King's new Bee Berry Sting pitaya-based Smoothie Bowl.
Dallas-based Smoothie King on Sept. 27 launched a new line of Smoothie Bowls exclusively in San Antonio before spreading out into other markets.

The health food-focused brand cited the Alamo City’s large college student population as the driving force behind the decision.

“San Antonio has more than a dozen higher education institutions that serve more than 120,000 students, and healthy, delicious açai and pitaya bowls are very popular among college-aged individuals and young working adults,” Smoothie King Vice President of Brand Marketing Shannon Gewinner said in a release.

“[The bowls] offer the nutrition and fuel [students] seek between classes, during work breaks and before and after workouts.”

Local Smoothie King stores are now offering six different Smoothie Bowls: three that begin with an açai base and three that have a pitaya, or dragonfruit, base.

The Açai Bowls include:
  • PB Swizzle – açai blend, granola, sliced banana, diced strawberries, whole blueberries and peanut butter drizzle.
  • Berry Goji Getaway – açai blend, diced mango, diced strawberries, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle.
  • Go-Go Goji Crunch – açai blend, granola, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and honey drizzle.
The Pitaya Bowls include:
  • Bee Berry Sting – pitaya blend, granola, diced strawberries, diced mango, whole blueberries and honey drizzle.
  • Hive Five – pitaya blend, sliced banana, diced mango, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle.
  • Purple Delight – pitaya blend, granola, sliced banana, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and peanut butter drizzle.
San Antonio is home to 16 franchisee-owned and -operated locations. The new Smoothie Bowls will be available for a discounted price of $7.99 to celebrate the launch. The regular Smoothie Bowl price is $9.99.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
