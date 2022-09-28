Smoothie King selects San Antonio as launchpad for new Smoothie Bowl debut

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Smoothie King Smoothie King's new Bee Berry Sting pitaya-based Smoothie Bowl.

PB Swizzle – açai blend, granola, sliced banana, diced strawberries, whole blueberries and peanut butter drizzle.

– açai blend, granola, sliced banana, diced strawberries, whole blueberries and peanut butter drizzle. Berry Goji Getaway – açai blend, diced mango, diced strawberries, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle.

– açai blend, diced mango, diced strawberries, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle. Go-Go Goji Crunch – açai blend, granola, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and honey drizzle.

Bee Berry Sting – pitaya blend, granola, diced strawberries, diced mango, whole blueberries and honey drizzle.

– pitaya blend, granola, diced strawberries, diced mango, whole blueberries and honey drizzle. Hive Five – pitaya blend, sliced banana, diced mango, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle.

– pitaya blend, sliced banana, diced mango, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle. Purple Delight – pitaya blend, granola, sliced banana, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and peanut butter drizzle.

Dallas-based Smoothie King on Sept. 27 launched a new line of Smoothie Bowls exclusively in San Antonio before spreading out into other markets.The health food-focused brand cited the Alamo City’s large college student population as the driving force behind the decision.“San Antonio has more than a dozen higher education institutions that serve more than 120,000 students, and healthy, delicious açai and pitaya bowls are very popular among college-aged individuals and young working adults,” Smoothie King Vice President of Brand Marketing Shannon Gewinner said in a release.“[The bowls] offer the nutrition and fuel [students] seek between classes, during work breaks and before and after workouts.”Local Smoothie King stores are now offering six different Smoothie Bowls: three that begin with an açai base and three that have a pitaya, or dragonfruit, base.The Açai Bowls include:The Pitaya Bowls include:San Antonio is home to 16 franchisee-owned and -operated locations. The new Smoothie Bowls will be available for a discounted price of $7.99 to celebrate the launch. The regular Smoothie Bowl price is $9.99.