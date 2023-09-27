BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Table Talk: Spilling the beans on San Antonio's Pulp Coffee Roasters

James and Liza Mireles founded Pulp Coffee almost seven years ago inside LocalSprout Food Hub, where they were among the first tenants.

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pulp Coffee Roasters owners James and Liza Mireles are so passionate about the bean they got married on National Coffee Day. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Pulp Coffee Roasters owners James and Liza Mireles are so passionate about the bean they got married on National Coffee Day.

Name:  James Mireles

Title:  Owner and operator of Pulp Coffee Roasters in partnership with his wife Liza

Birthplace: San Antonio

Where to get Pulp's products: Pulp's in-house roasted coffee beans can be purchased at the company's roasting facility, 503 Chestnut St., and at the Summit Cafe, 2575 Marshall Road.

James and Liza Mireles, the owners of Pulp Coffee Roasters, are so passionate about the bean they got married on National Coffee Day.

The Mireleses founded Pulp Coffee Roasters almost seven years ago inside LocalSprout Food Hub, where they were among the first tenants. Now, after a long battle with the City of San Antonio, Pulp is preparing to open an in-person coffee bar inside its roasting facility.

Beyond their passion for coffee, the married business partners have nearly 40 years of combined experience in the industry. Before striking out on their own, the pair worked for global coffee brands in Southern California.

During a conversation with the Current, James spoke with passion about every aspect of the coffee-making process.

When it comes to sustainability, why is it essential for a sustainable coffee brand to have certifications and labels?

Traceability. I think people are more curious than ever before to find out where their product comes from. Never before have they been able to trace it. Now, because of technology and because of the access to [your phone], you can trace anything that comes your way. Where is the farm? Does the farm even exist? [You can] look it up on Google, and it will tell you. So, like, that's a big deal. Which is going back to the question of earlier, commodity versus specialty [coffee]. You're not going to find traceability on commodity coffee. But you will find traceability on specialty coffee.

Wine has its similarities to the coffee market. In terms of price, does a more expensive coffee translate to a better cup of coffee?

Most of the time, the answer is yes. That is an 80/20 rule. When [my wife and I] go out to have coffee, we can sometimes tell whether it is a commodity or a specialty coffee. Even though we thought we were getting a specialty coffee, it may have been a commodity. It comes out in the flavor and how consistent they are with their water.

Water is one of the biggest things. One of the worst places to do coffee in America is San Antonio. It's the hardest water in comparison to any other part of the country.

Does this summer's heat wave affect your coffee roasting process?

One-hundred-thousand percent. Humidity is a big one. In Southern California, our weather was pretty consistent — we never changed roast profiles that much. Here in San Antonio, we do not have a choice but to redo our profiles two to three times a year. Say we start off a normal 10-minute roast. Well, it may go to 10 minutes, 30 seconds, or it may go down [to] nine minutes and 45 seconds, depending on how long the green coffee bean has been sitting. What is the atmosphere? We roast coffee by temperature and time. What is the ambient temperature inside? All those play a factor. That's what we do. We never wanted to cut any corners when we started.

Could Texas have a hyperlocal coffee economy? Similar to how Colorado has a hyperlocal grain economy?

Well, the bean can grow in a climate-controlled environment like a greenhouse where you have full control. Coffee needs tropical weather. It needs the belt, Tropic of Capricorn and Tropic of Cancer, inside that middle line. That is the coffee belt region. That's where coffee grows the best now. Companies like Blue Bottle grew some beans with a university in California and charge a ridiculous amount of money [for their product]. Why? Because of rarity, not because it tastes good. So, you have things that are not readily available. It doesn't mean that they taste better. Remember, taste is subjective. There is no right or wrong. It's just what you like.

Is there something you're doing because you know it's better for the environment even though it may pass on a higher cost to the consumer?

Well, when we first started roasting, we got an afterburner. [For larger coffee roasters, afterburners are recommended. The natural byproducts resulting from the coffee bean roasting process carries a foul odor and produces heavy smoke into the air.] An afterburner will burn the air from the coffee roaster a second time. That was standard operating procedure in California. I don't need an afterburner in Texas. But we future-proofed ourselves. For better, clean air as we're roasting. I mean, do we need it? No, Texas doesn't mandate it. But I knew down the road, eventually they may. So, I'll be safeguarded for the future. We invested early into that.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-based Twang inks deal to get its beer salts into Walmarts nationwide

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio-based Twang is hoping a contract with Walmart will help build interest in its beer salts outside the Southwest.

New Braunfels’ former city hall to be turned into upscale restaurant and office space

By Brandon Rodriguez

The former city government building sits in the heart of New Braunfels at 200 N Seguin Ave.

Three San Antonio brewers take home medals at Great American Beer Festival

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Longtab Brewing Co. crew shows off its excitement after winning gold in the American-Belgo-Style Ale category.

Taco Cabana extends love letter to San Antonio with limited-time Big Red and Barbacoa offer

By Amber Esparza

The San Antonio based Tex-Mex chain will launch its barbacoa and Big Red deal Sept. 29.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

By Nina Rangel

Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us