Tarka Indian Kitchen opens West Side location, its second San Antonio restaurant

click to enlarge Facebook / Tarka Indian Kitchen Austin's Tarka Indian Kitchen specializes in contemporary South Asian cuisine.

Austin's Tarka Indian Kitchen chain has opened a second San Antonio restaurant, this one on the city’s West Side.Tarka — which specializes in contemporary South Asian cuisine, including curries, kabobs, biryanis and flatbreads — has taken over a spot at Wender Plaza, 9710 State Highway 151, Suite 107, near Chicken Salad Chick, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Torchy’s Tacos, according to details shared online.The new eatery began serving Feb. 20, according to a company social media post. The new spot didn't share operating hours, but if it follows suit with Tadka's nine other locations spread across Austin, San Antonio, Round Rock and Houston, it's open 11 a.m-9 p.m.