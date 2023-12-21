LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Texas-based Karbach Brewing adds ZeigenBock to its lineup, revives ZiegFest Music Festival

ZiegFest will return Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, after a five-year hiatus.

By on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 at 2:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Karbach Brewing's new ZeigenBock is available now. - Courtesy Photo / Karbach Brewing
Courtesy Photo / Karbach Brewing
Karbach Brewing's new ZeigenBock is available now.
Houston, Texas-based Karbach Brewing has released a ZeigenBock brew to its lineup, and is celebrating the launch with a revival of its ZiegFest Music Festival.

Available now in cans, bottles and on draft at the brewery in Houston, the new ZeigenBock offers delicate hop character and malty flavor, tasting notes from the brewery state. It clocks in at 4.9% ABV.

To celebrate the launch, the brewery will revive its ZiegFest Music Festival after a five-year hiatus. The event will take place at Karbach’s Biergarten on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, from 4-10 p.m. Texas musicians Muscadine Bloodline, Treaty Oak Revival and Grant Gilbert will provide the tunes.

General Admission tickets are available for $40 until Jan. 7, at which point the price jumps to $45. VIP tickets are available for $125 per person and include perks such as dedicated bars, access to elevated view of the stage, complimentary food and beverage tickets and access to air-conditioned private bathrooms.

Karbach Brewing is located at 2032 Karbach Street in Houston.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing to discontinue craft beer program, focus on seltzers

By Nina Rangel

Black Laboratory Brewing is located just east of downtown.

Texas Hill Country baker wins Food Network's Holiday Baking Champion

By Nina Rangel

Texas Hill Country baker Ashley Landerman owns New Braunfels' 2tarts Bakery.

San Antonio's Tlahco Mexican Kitchen closes Stone Oak location

By Nina Rangel

Tlahco's cochinita pibil is incredibly popular.

Boerne's The Rill Eatery & Bar closing after 3 months of service

By Nina Rangel

The Rill Eatery & Bar opened this summer in the space formerly occupied by German restaurant Little Gretel.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us