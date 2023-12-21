Texas-based Karbach Brewing adds ZeigenBock to its lineup, revives ZiegFest Music Festival

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Karbach Brewing Karbach Brewing's new ZeigenBock is available now.

Houston, Texas-based Karbach Brewing has released a ZeigenBock brew to its lineup, and is celebrating the launch with a revival of its ZiegFest Music Festival.Available now in cans, bottles and on draft at the brewery in Houston, the new ZeigenBock offers delicate hop character and malty flavor, tasting notes from the brewery state. It clocks in at 4.9% ABV.To celebrate the launch, the brewery will revive its ZiegFest Music Festival after a five-year hiatus. The event will take place at Karbach’s Biergarten on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, from 4-10 p.m. Texas musicians Muscadine Bloodline, Treaty Oak Revival and Grant Gilbert will provide the tunes.General Admission tickets are available for $40 until Jan. 7, at which point the price jumps to $45. VIP tickets are available for $125 per person and include perks such as dedicated bars, access to elevated view of the stage, complimentary food and beverage tickets and access to air-conditioned private bathrooms.Karbach Brewing is located at 2032 Karbach Street in Houston.