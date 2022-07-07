Texas-based Karbach Brewing Co. launches Ranch Water Wanderer contest with $10,000 travel stipend

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Karbach Brewing Co.
Karbach Brewing Co.'s latest promotion is tied to its Ranch Water Hard Seltzer.
Those with a sense of wanderlust may be intrigued by a new emissary position created by Houston-based Karbach Brewing Co. that offers a $10,000 stipend to cover traveling, eating and drinking across the Southwest.
Karbach created the new Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer position to celebrate the expansion of its Ranch Water Hard Seltzer brand, which added new flavors such as Watermelon Grapefruit and Spicy Mango. The beer company also launched nationwide distribution of a variety pack of the adult beverage.
The person chosen for the Ranch Water Wanderer gig will receive $10,000 to cover their travel as they hit must-see spots across Texas and the Southwest chosen by Karbach fans via social media. Suggestions for favorite restaurants, shops, hiking trails and everything in between are welcome, according to company officials.
Folks looking to apply can do so at the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer website
. Applications are being accepted now until 11:59 p.m. on July 27. Naturally, applicants must be over the age of 21 to qualify.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.