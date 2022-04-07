Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Texas-based Summer Moon Coffee opening a location in San Antonio’s Stone Oak next week

This will be the fourth San Antonio-area location for the family of coffee shops.

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022

Summer Moon Coffee is known for its oak-roasted brew. - INSTAGRAM / SUMMERMOONCOFFEE
Instagram / summermooncoffee
Summer Moon Coffee is known for its oak-roasted brew.
Austin-based Summer Moon Coffee’s Moon Milk sweet cream is said to have a cult-like following. Next week, folks living and working in the Stone Oak area will get to see what the fuss is all about.

The chain will open a new location in the Northside neighborhood on Saturday, April 16, expanding its number of San Antonio coffee houses to four.

The new outlet, 21134 U.S. Highway 281 North, Suite 105, will hold a grand opening from 7 a.m. to noon. The first 50 guests can expect a free swag bag, and the store also will treat patrons to free oak-roasted coffee and Moon Milk samples.
Owned by local husband-and-wife team Scott and Rhonda Crocker, the new spot will feature a drive-thru, free wifi and locally sourced baked goods.

Summer Moon operates 36 stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Wisconsin. Its other San Antonio locations are at 3233 N. St. Mary's St., 25035 Interstate 10 West and 11831 Culebra Road.

