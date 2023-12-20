LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Texas Hill Country baker wins Food Network's Holiday Baking Champion

New Braunfels' 2tarts Bakery co-owner Ashley Landerman reigns supreme.

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 1:12 pm

click to enlarge Texas Hill Country baker Ashley Landerman owns New Braunfels' 2tarts Bakery. - Courtesy Photo / Food Network
Courtesy Photo / Food Network
Texas Hill Country baker Ashley Landerman owns New Braunfels' 2tarts Bakery.
Victory is sweet.

Texas Hill Country baker Ashley Landerman, co-owner of 2tarts Bakery in New Braunfels, was officially named the Holiday Baking Champion on the finale of the Food Network show of the same name, which aired Dec. 18.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to bring home the title of Holiday Baking Champion,” Landerman said of the win. “I've been pouring my heart, sweat, and tears into 2tarts Bakery and our wonderful community for over 14 years. To win on the national stage now, it just means the world.”

This is Landerman’s second national TV win — she also won the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge in 2019.

2tarts Bakery is located at 139 N. Castell Ave., Suite 300, on New Braunfels. It serves up a variety of pastries and breakfast items made from scratch, as well as gourmet coffee and espresso.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

