Texas Hill Country baker wins Food Network's Holiday Baking Champion

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Food Network Texas Hill Country baker Ashley Landerman owns New Braunfels' 2tarts Bakery.

Victory is sweet.Texas Hill Country baker Ashley Landerman, co-owner of 2tarts Bakery in New Braunfels, was officially named the Holiday Baking Champion on the finale of the Food Network show of the same name, which aired Dec. 18.“It is the honor of a lifetime to bring home the title of Holiday Baking Champion,” Landerman said of the win. “I've been pouring my heart, sweat, and tears into 2tarts Bakery and our wonderful community for over 14 years. To win on the national stage now, it just means the world.”This is Landerman’s second national TV win — she also won the Food Networkin 2019.2tarts Bakery is located at 139 N. Castell Ave., Suite 300, on New Braunfels. It serves up a variety of pastries and breakfast items made from scratch, as well as gourmet coffee and espresso.