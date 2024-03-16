Texas Hill Country winery Cicada Cellars closing after 5 years

Facebook / Cicada Cellars
Cicada Cellars officials described the winery's five-year run as "delightful (and often challenging)."
Fredericksburg-area winery Cicada Cellars will shut down April 15, and it's having an "everything must go" sale to prepare.
The five-year-old business business last week posted on Facebook that it would close on April 20 and directed fans to its website, where its award-winning wines are listed at "stupid low" prices. However, in Thursday post, the operators moved up the closure date to April 15.
Cicada Cellars offered no reason for the closure, only calling its run "delightful (and often challenging)."
The Current
reached out to the winery for more details, but got no response by press time.
Cicada Cellars, 14746 U.S. 290 East in Stonewall, will operate 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday through its closure date.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed