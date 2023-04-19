Texas' Tito's Vodka launches dog walk-themed merch line including fanny pack with mini-bottle holders

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tito's Handmade Vodka
The “custom-engineered" Tito’s Walk-Pack is new offering from the Austin-based booze brand.
Texans who need a bit of alcoholic incentive to get their daily steps in now have access to an accessory that will allow them to guzzle on the go.
Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka is now selling a “Walktail” collection intended to make dog walks a little more, ahem, spirited. At the core is the “custom-engineered" Tito’s Walk-Pack" — essentially a fanny pack equipped with mini vodka-bottle holsters.
The $45 adjustable belt bag features three pockets, a dog leash carabiner, a pocket sized specifically for a YETI Rambler cup and three pockets for 50ml bottles. Naturally, the YETI cup and mini bottles of booze are sold separately.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tito's Handmade Vodka
Other items in the collection include a Tito’s-branded dog bandana, compact zipper dog bowl and human ball cap.
Also on offer are a dog leash and baseball cap bearing the logo of the BISSEL Pet Foundation
, a nonprofit that aims to reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay and neuter programs and microchipping. All net proceeds from both BISSEL-branded products will be donated to the foundation.
The merch is available on the Tito’s website now
.
