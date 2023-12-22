These San Antonio bars and restaurants are celebrating the new year in style

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk.
The Moon’s Daughters' New Year’s Eve bash will return to Thompson San Antonio's rooftop Dec. 31.
San Antonio doesn't disappoint when it comes to New Year's festivities.
From swanky rooftop parties and multi-course meals to brunch specials and pajama parties, here are some of the best New Year’s shindigs happening around town.
The Moon’s Daughters’
elaborate New Year’s Eve bash will return to the Thompson San Antonio
hotel’s rooftop once again this year. The lavish event will feature tunes from celebrity DJ M.O.S., whose past clients include people like Usher and events like The Oscars. The party also boasts downtown firework views, complimentary drinks, a photobooth, tarot card readings and even a tattoo artist. General admission tickets start at $375
before taxes and fees and four-guest VIP packages range up to $2,000. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com.
Southtown’s Künstler Brewing
is hosting “New Year’s Eve at The Tap Haus” at its Künstler Tap Haus
location at Hemisfair. The event promises spectacular views of the Tower of Americas fireworks display, specialty cocktails and little bites menus for the night. Tickets can be purchased for $80
and include appetizers, a choice of two beers or cocktails and champagne at midnight. Partygoers can also score an extra “Beer on the Haus” by showing a rideshare or taxi receipt to their server or bartender. 8 p.m.-midnight Sunday, Dec. 31, 510 S. Alamo St., (210) 975-2668, kuenstlerbrewing.com
.
click to enlarge Ida Claire
Courtesy Photo / Ida Claire
Ida Claire will host "7 Days of Brunch" Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
is celebrating “7 Days of Brunch” beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Brunch options like the Chicken Fried Ribeye, Ham & Green Tomato Benedict and Steak & Soba Salad will be available weekdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and the weekend before New Year’s from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com
.
The Hayden
will host New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch parties at both its Broadway and Alon locations from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. The Jewish delicatessen-inspired diner will be serving eats from its brunch menu only. Reservations can be made on The Hayden’s website
. Multiple locations, thehaydensa.com.
The Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk
is ringing in the New Year with a rooftop deck pool party complete with an open bar, a live DJ and prime views of the city's annual fireworks display. The hotel’s restaurant Bar Rojo
will also offer a special New Year’s Eve dinner of a roasted strip loin steak with mushroom demi, petit vegetables, Boursin whipped potatoes and a passionfruit torte for dessert. Guests 21-and-up can purchase tickets for the pool party celebration for $150 each
on Eventbrite, which includes 3-hour access to the premium open bar from 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. The NYE dinner at Bar Rojo will be available on a first come first serve basis for $46 per person from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. 600 E. Market St., (210) 224-1234, hyatt.com.
La Cantera’s Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar
will extend its regular weekend brunch offerings into Monday for New Year’s Day, featuring weekend brunch-exclusive dishes like Harvest Shepherd's Pie and a curated butcher board, along with drink options like a build-your-own Bloody Mary and fruity mimosa flight — plus even more breakfast options for kids. 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 21200, (210) 236-8095, whiskeycake.com
.
click to enlarge Ocho at Hotel Havana
Nick Simonite
Ocho is ringing in the new year with a four-course dinner.
is hosting Cena de Nochevieja, a special four-course New Year’s Eve dinner featuring dishes like roasted garlic butter bone marrow, Lobster and Plantain Bisque, Prime Rib and a Black-Eyed Pea Brownie dessert. Tickets are $85 per person
and are charged at the door, but reservations can be booked online in advance. Vegetarian dinner options will also be available. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, bunkhousehotels.com/hotel-havana
.
Hotel Emma
at the Pearl is hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations with a special holiday dinner at its American eatery Supper
and a festive party at Sternewirth
tavern and clubroom. Supper’s New Year’s Eve dinner will include menu offerings like Lobster and Fennel Salad, Manilla Clams with Chorizo and Grilled Venison Chops. Seatings for Sternewirth’s NYE party will take place from noon-6 p.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight, with festivities including live music from jazz group The Trad Police, a Champagne Lanson bar, raffle prizes and party favors. General admission for the 8 p.m. party starts at $35 per person and reservations for seating in the cast iron tank and mezzanine booths start at $400 for a party of four. 136 E. Grayson St., (210) 448-8300, thehotelemma.com
.
Rosario’s ComidaMex y Bar
is throwing a 25-and-up New Year’s Eve rooftop celebration from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with downtown views, a 360-degree photo booth, music from DJ Steven Lee Moya, a midnight champagne toast, party favors and complimentary bites. Individual party tickets are $125 per person
and tables for 6 or 8 people can be reserved at $800 and $1,050, respectively, and will include a bottle of premium champagne. Guests are also welcome to dine in the downstairs main restaurant before partying the night away, but are advised to call ahead to be added to the night’s dining list beforehand. 722 South St. Mary’s St., (210) 223-1806, rosariossa.com
.
click to enlarge Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Courtesy Photo / Perry's Restaurants
Perry's Pan seared sea bass is available on its Rare & Well Done prix fixe New Year's Eve menu.
is offering two New Year’s Eve prix fixe menus for in-house or to-go dining. Both prix fixe menus feature options like lobster bisque, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop, Prime ribeye and New York strip steaks and pumpkin cheesecake. In-house dining prices range from $89 to $149 per person and to-go orders range up to $165 for a family meal for four. Reservations and to-go orders
can be made online. 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, Suite 22200, (210) 558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com
.
Hotel Valencia Riverwalk
is hosting a Casino Royale-themed New Year's Eve party, as well as offering celebration packages that include a dinner buffet and overnight stays on the River Walk. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve party are $125 per person and include party access from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a live DJ and dance floor, appetizers, party favors, one specialty cocktail and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets for the dinner and party package are $189 each and include everything from the party plus access to a buffet featuring themed carving stations, a seafood display and dessert spread from 7-8:15 p.m. The full list of tickets and packages can be viewed and booked on the hotel’s website
. 150 E. Houston St., (855) 596-3387, hotelvalencia-riverwalk.com
.
click to enlarge Hotel Contessa
Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen and Cocktails
Ambler's Texas Kitchen is hosting two New Year's events.
and its on-site restaurant Ambler Texas Kitchen and Cocktails
will host two New Year’s events featuring specialty cocktails and eats from its a la carte menu. New Year’s Eve dinner guests will receive party swag, complimentary champagne and are invited to spend the rest of their night at Ambler’s bar and lounge post-supper. New Year's Day brunch visitors can dine from an extended menu from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music slated from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hotel Contessa Spa
will also offer champagne toast to all NYE spa guests from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Reservations for dinner and brunch
at Ambler can be made online. 306 W. Market St., (210) 229-9222, thehotelcontessa.com.
