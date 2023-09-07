BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

These San Antonio beer spots are already planning Oktoberfest events

Weathered Souls Brewing, Flying Saucer and Boerne BierFest are already promoting their Bavarian-themed fall festivals.

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio's Flying Saucer will host its first BeerFeast event Saturday, Sept. 30. - Courtesy Photo / Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Courtesy Photo / Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
San Antonio's Flying Saucer will host its first BeerFeast event Saturday, Sept. 30.
Oktoberfest celebrations usually are associated with cooler weather, but just thought of fall's arrival — even with temps still sky high — is enough of an excuse to stage a party in San Antonio.

Local breweries and taprooms are already sharing details of their upcoming Oktoberfests, so slide on your lederhosen or don your dirndl to gear up for warm-weather twists on the beloved Bavarian tradition. We’ll update this list as more details become available.

Let's run them down:

The sixth annual Boerne BierFest will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1-6 p.m., bringing craft brewers, local artists and renowned singer-songwriter Gary P. Nunn to Boerne's AgriCultural Museum & Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now for $30 and include a commemorative tasting stein to hold samples from more than 30 craft breweries. Competitions, music and art are also included in the admission price. Tickets jump to $35 at the door, while $60 VIP tickets include early entrance, reserved seating, food and an after-show meet and greet with Nunn. Proceeds will benefit the Hill Country Council for the Arts. 102 City Park Road, boernebierfest.com.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium will host its inaugural BeerFeast celebration Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1-6 p.m., offering a curated lineup of more than 80 beers from international, national and local breweries. Guests may knock back 12 two-ounce beer samples from a commemorative BeerFeast taster cup. General Admission tickets run $45 per person, and folks who spring for a $75 VIP ticket will also snag a T-shirt and access to a tent offering complimentary snacks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Pints for Prostates, an organization that raises awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection. 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212, (210) 696-5080, beerknurd.com.

Weathered Souls Brewing will also host its Oktoberfest party on Saturday, Sept. 30, replete with beer stein hoisting competitions, a corn hole tournament, German music and themed eats such as Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst and sauerkraut. Festivities — which also include the release of the brewery’s first-ever Oktoberfest collaborative beer with Big Hops — will run from 1-6 p.m. Costumes are encouraged at this free, family-friendly event. 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500, (210) 274-6824, weatheredsouls.beer.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Has East side staple Tucker's Kozy Korner ghosted San Antonio?

By Nina Rangel

Tucker’s, 1338 E. Houston St., was closed during posted business hours during several visits over the weekend.

Casa Rio, Shilo's owners buy San Antonio food truck haven Broadway News

By Nina Rangel

The property at 2202 Broadway has been sold.

Little Bites: SAHA Palestinian Cuisine pop-up, Kuhlman Cellars' eclipse brunch making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

Savvy Sliders will open in San Antonio Thursday, Sept. 7.

San Antonio's Bird Bakery is behind new brunch menu item at Piatti restaurants

By Nina Rangel

Piatti's brunch menu is now available every Saturday and Sunday.

Also in Food & Drink

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us