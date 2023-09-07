These San Antonio beer spots are already planning Oktoberfest events

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
San Antonio's Flying Saucer will host its first BeerFeast event Saturday, Sept. 30.
Oktoberfest celebrations usually are associated with cooler weather, but just thought of fall's arrival — even with temps still sky high — is enough of an excuse to stage a party in San Antonio.
Local breweries and taprooms are already sharing details of their upcoming Oktoberfests, so slide on your lederhosen or don your dirndl to gear up for warm-weather twists on the beloved Bavarian tradition. We’ll update this list as more details become available.
Let's run them down:
The sixth annual Boerne BierFest
will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1-6 p.m., bringing craft brewers, local artists and renowned singer-songwriter Gary P. Nunn to Boerne's AgriCultural Museum & Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now for $30 and include a commemorative tasting stein to hold samples from more than 30 craft breweries. Competitions, music and art are also included in the admission price. Tickets jump to $35 at the door, while $60 VIP tickets include early entrance, reserved seating, food and an after-show meet and greet with Nunn. Proceeds will benefit the Hill Country Council for the Arts. 102 City Park Road, boernebierfest.com.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
will host its inaugural BeerFeast celebration Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1-6 p.m., offering a curated lineup of more than 80 beers from international, national and local breweries. Guests may knock back 12 two-ounce beer samples from a commemorative BeerFeast taster cup. General Admission tickets
run $45 per person, and folks who spring for a $75 VIP ticket will also snag a T-shirt and access to a tent offering complimentary snacks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Pints for Prostates, an organization that raises awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection. 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212, (210) 696-5080, beerknurd.com.
Weathered Souls Brewing
will also host its Oktoberfest party on Saturday, Sept. 30, replete with beer stein hoisting competitions, a corn hole tournament, German music and themed eats such as Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst and sauerkraut. Festivities — which also include the release of the brewery’s first-ever Oktoberfest collaborative beer with Big Hops — will run from 1-6 p.m. Costumes are encouraged at this free, family-friendly event. 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500, (210) 274-6824, weatheredsouls.beer.
