These San Antonio restaurants and bars are offering Super Bowl Sunday specials

Football fans looking for new ways to enjoy the Super Bowl can do so at an array of San Antonio bars and restaurants serving the kind of grub that won't fumble the big game.From chicken-wing buckets to watch parties, these Alamo City spots are gearing up for a full day of sportsball on Sunday.neware available in a Super Bowl Party Pack, including 72 boneless wings in bowls to mix and match flavors. The deal also includes a family-size order of fries and a choice of eight dipping sauces. The party packs are available via the Whataburger App and in restaurants starting this Thursday. Whataburger will accept orders right through the day of the big showdown with same-day pickup or delivery. Prices vary.San Antoniolocations will host watch parties where attendees have a shot a winning free wings for a year. Each restaurant will let individual revelers guess the final score of the Chiefs-49ers showdown. Those who get it right will be in Wing City for the next 12 months.will offer Takeout Game Day Feasts for those cheering from the comfort of their homes. Each $45 package includes a bucket of 30 regular or gluten-free wings along with fries, eight biscuits and a large chicken queso with chips. Guests can add a gallon of Hurricane or Southertea for $24.Downtown nightspotwill host a watch party on a 50-foot LED video wall. The celebration will include $20 mimosa setups and $15 wing baskets along with other food and drink specials.Universal City’sis offering packages of 30 Filipino barbecue skewers and lumpia Shanghai for $100.will host a Super Bowl viewing event at its, featuring multiple oversized TVs broadcasting the game. The menu will including a burger-and-beer combo, loaded Q fries and signature cocktail selections. The full food and bar menus also will be available all day.is offering Tex-Mex spreads of chicken flautas suitable for up to 10 guests. The package includes 30 flautas with accompanying sauces, chips with queso and gallons of frozen lime margaritas. Also available through Super Bowl Sunday, TC’s Kickin’ Nachos are priced at $9.99. The nachos include tortilla chips topped with refried beans, ground beef, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, slices of fresh jalapeños and a drizzle of sour cream. The nachos are sized to feed two people.Chicken chainis offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer on 10 boneless wings tossed in one of the chain’s eight sauces. Starting at $9.69, the two-for-one deal is available both in the Zaxby’s app and online. The offer is valid Saturday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 11, via Zax Rewardz while supplies last.