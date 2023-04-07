These San Antonio restaurants are offering Easter brunch

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at the Hotel Contessa will host a three course Easter brunch this weekend.

Easter Sunday is fast approaching.While some prefer to brunch at home on the holiday, others like to let someone else handle the prep, cleanup and other headaches. These eight San Antonio spots are offering Easter menus and packages for family gathering.will offer Easter and springtime feels via a Mediterranean-inspired Prix Fixe brunch menu, available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Dishes include a garden frittata, pan-seared salmon and oven-roasted turkey and avocado sandwiches. Brunch runs $49.95 per person with an optional wine pairing add-on.will offer its full brunch menu along with Easter brunch-exclusive items 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter will host an Easter brunch buffet and dinner special Sunday. The buffet will run 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and will offer items such as smoked-salmon bagel crisps, bacon-and-cheese gratin and French toast bites. An omelet station will offer the brunch favorite with add-ins such as braised lamb and caramelized onion. Dinner, served from 4 p.m. to close, will feature braised lamb shank paired with a spring vegetable risotto. Both offerings are $75 per person.at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa will host an 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Easter Sunday brunch. The menu will feature carved Berkshire ham, smoked leg of lamb and a charcuterie and local cheese display along with a raw bar, omelet station, pancakes and French toast and a kid’s section. The buffet is $75 for adults and $25 for children between 6 and 12. Children 5 and younger dine free. Reservationa are required. Families can also meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny and take part in egg hunts at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.’s is offering a prix fixe three-course brunch menu from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant will serve cinnamon rolls, butter-poached lobster quiche Florentine, an 8-ounce steak and eggs with potatoes au gratin alongside mimosas, bloody marys and bellinis. A la carte dinner options will be available as well as a dedicated children’s brunch menu.will offer gourmet food stations serving Easter classics such as chilaquiles, crème brulee French toast, bourbon-glazed ham and omelettes. Desserts will also abound, including bourbon bread pudding, carrot cake, key lime pie and easter cookies. The 10 a.m.-4 p.m. brunch runs $60 per adult and $25 per child. Reservations are required.at the Hotel Contessa will host a three-course brunch featuring Gulf lump crab cakes, fried Bandera quail, blackened Gulf red snapper and roasted apple tart tatin. Brunch will run 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and costs $85 per adult and $39 per child 5-12 years of age. Reservations are recommended.is offering an Easter family pack that serves eight to 10 people. The meal includes four pounds of smoked meats, three quarts of sides and one gallon of sweet tea for $130. Customers can also add a buttermilk pie for an additional charge. The pack is available at all Smokey Mo’s locations through Monday.