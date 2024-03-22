These San Antonio restaurants are offering Easter brunch and dinner

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Central Market Central Market is selling an assortment of complete Easter meal options.

Time is ticking down to Easter Sunday, but it's not too late to make plans for gathering with family and friends. San Antonio restaurants, bakeries and grocers are offering a variety of Easter brunch, dinner and sweet offerings for those still making plans.'s a la carte Easter brunch menu includes apricot-glazed ham, wood-grilled shrimp and grits and French toast. These will be available 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Easter Sunday. 2Hotel Contessa'swill offer a three-course meal featuring entrees such as braised pork belly hash, bananas Foster French toast and baked ham. The menu will be available all day for $85 for adults and $39 for kids 5-12.at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter will offer an Easter brunch buffet that includes breakfast potatoes, New York strip, omelets and pastries. Tickets to the brunch run $65 for adults and $35 for children, and the buffet will be available 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made online.at the Hotel Valencia will offer a 11 a.m.-3 p.m. brunch buffet on Easter. Selections will include traditional breakfast items such as waffles and omelets along with smoked and cured meats, a variety of salads and prime rib. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling the restaurant.'s Easter special will include fried chicken with pickled jalapeños, a honey-butter biscuit and a choice between fries, chips or coleslaw. The special runs $17.'s Easter pork chop special will run $15.95 and feature two 5-ounce pork chops with cream gravy or ranchero sauce and choice of a side. Happy hour specials will also be in effect from 11a.m.-3 p.m.is offering its carrot cake, loaded with pineapple, coconut and walnuts, for the Eater holiday. Interested parties can preorder the cakes at the business' website through 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28. The $80 cakes will be available for pickup either Saturday, March 30, or Sunday, March 31, at all Bakery Lorraine locations. The bakeries also will offer Easter themed in-store pastries over Easter weekend from Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31. Those include a white chocolate mascarpone mousse bunny tart and an egg-shaped moonpie.'s onsite restaurantwill offer thyme-roasted rabbit with goat cheese mashed potatoes, butter-poached broccolini and a shallot red wine pan sauce for $36 from Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31.t is offering an assortment of complete meal options, from ham to short ribs to brunch. Customers can place orders online or by contacting the store’s catering desk now through noon March 28. Meals will be available to pick up at the catering desk, or through curbside or home delivery on March 29 and 30. Prices range from $75 to $150.The's onsite eaterywill offer brunch buffet items such as customizable pasta and omelet stations, as well as breakfast pastries, fresh fruits and cheeses along with crispy pork belly. Entree options include honey-glazed ham and fire-roasted lamb. The Easter-inspired eats will be available March 31, starting at 11 a.m. Reservations can be made online.'s Easter brunch includes country fried steak or chicken served with sausage gravy, potatoes, bacon and asparagus along with a banana maple Foster pancake stack and a steak-and-eggs plate. The items are available Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31.