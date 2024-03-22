Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Easter brunch and dinner

Josephine Street, Central Market and Bakery Lorraine are among the food businesses offering Easter specials.

Fri, Mar 22, 2024

click to enlarge Central Market is selling an assortment of complete Easter meal options. - Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Central Market is selling an assortment of complete Easter meal options.
Time is ticking down to Easter Sunday, but it's not too late to make plans for gathering with family and friends. San Antonio restaurants, bakeries and grocers are offering a variety of Easter brunch, dinner and sweet offerings for those still making plans.

Seasons 52's a la carte Easter brunch menu includes apricot-glazed ham, wood-grilled shrimp and grits and French toast. These will be available 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Easter Sunday. 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 1400, (210) 526-6525, seasons52.com.

Hotel Contessa's Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails will offer a three-course meal featuring entrees such as braised pork belly hash, bananas Foster French toast and baked ham. The menu will be available all day for $85 for adults and $39 for kids 5-12. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com.

Tributary at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter will offer an Easter brunch buffet that includes breakfast potatoes, New York strip, omelets and pastries. Tickets to the brunch run $65 for adults and $35 for children, and the buffet will be available 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made online. 101 Bowie St., (210) 554-6180, tributarysa.com.

Dorrego's at the Hotel Valencia will offer a 11 a.m.-3 p.m. brunch buffet on Easter. Selections will include traditional breakfast items such as waffles and omelets along with smoked and cured meats, a variety of salads and prime rib. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling the restaurant. 150 E. Houston St., (210) 227-9700, dorregos.com.

Down on Grayson's Easter special will include fried chicken with pickled jalapeños, a honey-butter biscuit and a choice between fries, chips or coleslaw. The special runs $17. 303 E. Grayson St., (210) 248-9244, downongrayson.com.

Josephine Street's Easter pork chop special will run $15.95 and feature two 5-ounce pork chops with cream gravy or ranchero sauce and choice of a side. Happy hour specials will also be in effect from 11a.m.-3 p.m. 400 E. Josephine St., (210) 224-6169, josephinestreet.com.

click to enlarge Bakery Lorraine will offer themed in-store pastries over Easter weekend. - Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine will offer themed in-store pastries over Easter weekend.
Bakery Lorraine is offering its carrot cake, loaded with pineapple, coconut and walnuts, for the Eater holiday. Interested parties can preorder the cakes at the business' website through 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28. The $80 cakes will be available for pickup either Saturday, March 30, or Sunday, March 31, at all Bakery Lorraine locations. The bakeries also will offer Easter themed in-store pastries over Easter weekend from Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31. Those include a white chocolate mascarpone mousse bunny tart and an egg-shaped moonpie. Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com.

Hotel Havana's onsite restaurant Ocho will offer thyme-roasted rabbit with goat cheese mashed potatoes, butter-poached broccolini and a shallot red wine pan sauce for $36 from Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, bunkhousehotels.com/hotel-havana.

Central Market is offering an assortment of complete meal options, from ham to short ribs to brunch. Customers can place orders online or by contacting the store’s catering desk now through noon March 28. Meals will be available to pick up at the catering desk, or through curbside or home delivery on March 29 and 30. Prices range from $75 to $150. 4821 Broadway, (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com/san-antonio.

The Thompson Hotel's onsite eatery Landrace will offer brunch buffet items such as customizable pasta and omelet stations, as well as breakfast pastries, fresh fruits and cheeses along with crispy pork belly. Entree options include honey-glazed ham and fire-roasted lamb. The Easter-inspired eats will be available March 31, starting at 11 a.m. Reservations can be made online. 111 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6026, landracetx.com.
click to enlarge Kona Grill's Easter brunch includes a steak-and-eggs option. - Courtesy Photo / Kona Grill
Courtesy Photo / Kona Grill
Kona Grill's Easter brunch includes a steak-and-eggs option.
Kona Grill's Easter brunch includes country fried steak or chicken served with sausage gravy, potatoes, bacon and asparagus along with a banana maple Foster pancake stack and a steak-and-eggs plate. The items are available Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31. Multiple locations, konagrill.com.

