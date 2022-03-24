Upcoming Ladino restaurant to hold ticketed preview dinner at San Antonio’s Hotel Emma

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Ladino
Ladino will center around fare cooked over a charcoal grill.
Ladino, the Mediterranean restaurant slated to open this summer in Il Sogno's former site at the Pearl, will hold a ticketed preview dinner at Hotel Emma on Tuesday, April 19.
Helmed by Executive Chef Berty Richter of Austin-based hospitality group Emmer & Rye, the new eatery will focus on fare cooked over a charcoal grill — an homage to the Jewish-Balkan food Richter grew up eating.
The preview event's pre-fixe menu will showcase dishes on Ladino's menu, among them pomelo salad, shawarma-roasted lamb shoulder and chicken-halloumi kebabs.
The dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. in the swanky Elephant Cellar of the Pearl's Hotel Emma. The $225 ticket
includes multiple courses and wine pairings. A portion of proceeds will go to the San Antonio Food Bank.
Ladino will open at 200 E. Grayson St. #100 inside the mixed-use Pearl complex. Although the former Il Sogno space has periodically hosted retail pop-ups, it's been without a permanent tenant since chef Andrew Weissman's high-profile Italian restaurant closed in May 2018.
