WTF Food News: Coors Light releases non-alcoholic, beer-flavored popsicles

A six-pack of the non-alcoholic popsicles will set you back more than $20.
Chicago-based Molson Coors brewing company is taking its latest NCAA tournament marketing scheme to the next level by producing non-alcoholic Coors Light-flavored popsicles.
You read that right. The frozen Coors-sicles won’t even provide the mediocre light-beer buzz one expects from downing a few of the brews.
The brand first teased the popsicles via Twitter
on April 1, 2014. Though the promo was met with enthusiasm, it turned out to be an April fool’s joke.
This time, though, it’s the real deal.
Molson Coors will sell a limited number of six-packs of the popsicles online through March 24. They'll also be available at more than 800 bars nationwide throughout March Madness, company officials said.
Even though promo item contains no booze, folks must be 21 years old to buy them. An adult’s signature will even be required a delivery, for those who sink $20.23 on a six-pack via the brewer’s online shop
.
Beer popsicles aren’t the brand’s first foray into March Madness promo gimmicks. Last year, it sold beer-flavored lollipops
— also non-alcoholic — that boasted a frothy foam top.
