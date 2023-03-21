WTF Food News: Coors Light releases non-alcoholic, beer-flavored popsicles

A six-pack of the boozeless popsicles will set you back more than $20.

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 3:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A six-pack of the non-alcoholic popsicles will set you back more than $20. - Instagram / coorslight
Instagram / coorslight
A six-pack of the non-alcoholic popsicles will set you back more than $20.
Chicago-based Molson Coors brewing company is taking its latest NCAA tournament marketing scheme to the next level by producing non-alcoholic Coors Light-flavored popsicles.

You read that right. The frozen Coors-sicles won’t even provide the mediocre light-beer buzz one expects from downing a few of the brews.

The brand first teased the popsicles via Twitter on April 1, 2014. Though the promo was met with enthusiasm, it turned out to be an April fool’s joke.

This time, though, it’s the real deal.

Molson Coors will sell a limited number of six-packs of the popsicles online through March 24. They'll also be available at more than 800 bars nationwide throughout March Madness, company officials said.

Even though promo item contains no booze, folks must be 21 years old to buy them. An adult’s signature will even be required a delivery, for those who sink $20.23 on a six-pack via the brewer’s online shop.

Beer popsicles aren’t the brand’s first foray into March Madness promo gimmicks. Last year, it sold beer-flavored lollipops — also non-alcoholic — that boasted a frothy foam top.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Longtime San Antonio Mexican food spot Beto's Alt-Mex has closed

By Nina Rangel

Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex has closed it doors.

Former San Antonio partners in troubled Trump-era food contract suing each other

By Nina Rangel

A federal committee said San Antonio's CRE8AD8 “did not have significant experience in the type of food distribution called for."

Kentucky Fried Chicken now offering employees 100% paid tuition via Utah-based university

By Nina Rangel

Western Governor’s University offers more than 60 different programs in business, IT, education and healthcare.

The 13th Annual Paella Challenge will return to San Antonio’s Mission County Park this Sunday

By Nina Rangel

Paella Challenge entries often include traditional ingredients such as mussels and lobster.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us