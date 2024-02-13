FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Santikos Entertainment has reopened six of its San Antonio theaters after technical glitch

Four of the chain's other Alamo City properties remain closed, according to a social media update.

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 11:45 am

click to enlarge Santikos Entertainment has reopened six of its San Antonio theaters, but the Silverado isn't among them. - Screen Capture: Google Maps
Screen Capture: Google Maps
After darkening the screens at all 10 of its San Antonio theaters last Thursday due to a technical problem, Santikos Entertainment has reopened six.

In the San Antonio-based company's latest social media update on the closures, officials said the following cinemas are back in operation:
  • Palladium
  • Casa Blanca
  • Northwest
  • Mayan Palace
  • Embassy
  • Galaxy
However, the company's Cibolo, New Braunfels, Silverado 16 and Westlakes locations remain shuttered, according to the post, which was shared Monday.

Officials at Santikos, the San Antonio market's dominant theater chain, were unavailable for comment Tuesday morning. They have been silent with other news organizations about the nature of the technical problems that forced the closures.

The glitch hasn't affected the chain's Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas, which operate in markets outside San Antonio.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

