Santikos Entertainment has reopened six of its San Antonio theaters after technical glitch

click to enlarge Screen Capture: Google Maps Santikos Entertainment has reopened six of its San Antonio theaters, but the Silverado isn't among them.

Palladium



Casa Blanca



Northwest



Mayan Palace



Embassy



Galaxy



However, the company's Cibolo, New Braunfels, Silverado 16 and Westlakes locations remain shuttered, according to

post, which was shared Monday.

Officials at Santikos, the San Antonio market's dominant theater chain, were unavailable for comment Tuesday morning. They have been silent with other news organizations about the nature of the technical problems that forced

The glitch hasn't affected the chain's Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas, which operate in markets outside San Antonio.