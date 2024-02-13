Santikos Entertainment has reopened six of its San Antonio theaters after technical glitch

In the San Antonio-based company's latest social media update on the closures, officials said the following cinemas are back in operation:
- Palladium
- Casa Blanca
- Northwest
- Mayan Palace
- Embassy
- Galaxy
Officials at Santikos, the San Antonio market's dominant theater chain, were unavailable for comment Tuesday morning. They have been silent with other news organizations about the nature of the technical problems that forced the closures.
The glitch hasn't affected the chain's Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas, which operate in markets outside San Antonio.
