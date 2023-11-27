LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Beloved San Antonio nightspot Luna sold after 20 years

The bar became a haven for live music aficionados thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and respectful treatment of performers.

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 9:22 am

San Antonio's beloved Luna jazz bar has new owners, but their plans for the space are unclear at press time.
San Antonio's beloved Luna jazz bar has new owners, but their plans for the space are unclear at press time.
After 20 years of serving live music, cozy vibes and craft cocktails to fans of jazz, blues, soul, Latin sounds and more, San Antonio's Luna has sold.

Luna owner Marcos Treviño shared the news Sunday on social media, saying that, while the last three years have been busy for his San Pedro Avenue nightspot, he wants to spend more time with family and “would like to go out on top and on our terms.”

As of press time, it's unclear who the new owners are and what plans they have for the space. Treviño didn't name the buyers but wished them well "in whatever direction they decide to take the venue."


Luna opened Nov. 14, 2003, bringing swanky vibes and an unmatched approach to entertainment to its indoor-outdoor space at 6740 San Pedro Ave. Operated by Treviño and longtime manager Pamela Martinez, the bar became a haven for live music aficionados thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and respectful treatment of musicians. 

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

