Blues artist Cedric Burnside will bring his heartfelt sound to San Antonio this weekend

Burnside, who was born into a family of North Mississippi blues musicians, will perform this Saturday.

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 1:34 pm

click to enlarge Burnside’s I Be Trying won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Traditional Blues Album. - Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center
Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center
Burnside’s I Be Trying won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Traditional Blues Album.
Grammy-winning blues musician Cedric Burnside — known for mixing gritty North Mississippi blues with contemporary influences including soul and hip-hop — will perform this Saturday at the Carver Community Cultural Center's Jo Long Theatre.

The son of blues drummer Calvin Jackson and the grandson of singer-guitarist R.L. Burnside, the the younger Burnside began touring as a drummer in his teens and has performed with artists ranging from Jessie Mae Hemphill and T-Model Ford to Widespread Panic and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. He also learned from revered bluesman Junior Kimbrough, a family friend.

Burnside began releasing critically acclaimed records as a bandleader, singer and guitarist in the 2000s. His 2021 long-player I Be Trying won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album, and around that time, he also won a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, the U.S. government's highest honor for folk artists.

Featuring an emotional vocal delivery backed by finger-picked electric guitar, Burnside offers a modern adaptation of the North Mississippi's hill country blues, a rural sound characterized by hypnotic rhythms and a focus on groove over chord changes.
“Cedric Burnside carries the mantle — the joy and the burdens and the history of the North Mississippi hill country blues, a style like no other in Southern music,” The Bitter Southerner magazine wrote of the artist.

The Carver's current performance schedule will conclude Saturday, June 1, with a sold-out performance by jazz singer Samara Joy, a multiple Grammy winner. 

$36, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Carver Community Cultural Center Jo Long Theatre, 226 N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-2234, thecarver.org.
May 1, 2024

