Blues artist Cedric Burnside will bring his heartfelt sound to San Antonio this weekend

The son of blues drummer Calvin Jackson and the grandson of singer-guitarist R.L. Burnside, the the younger Burnside began touring as a drummer in his teens and has performed with artists ranging from Jessie Mae Hemphill and T-Model Ford to Widespread Panic and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. He also learned from revered bluesman Junior Kimbrough, a family friend.
Burnside began releasing critically acclaimed records as a bandleader, singer and guitarist in the 2000s. His 2021 long-player I Be Trying won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album, and around that time, he also won a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, the U.S. government's highest honor for folk artists.
Featuring an emotional vocal delivery backed by finger-picked electric guitar, Burnside offers a modern adaptation of the North Mississippi's hill country blues, a rural sound characterized by hypnotic rhythms and a focus on groove over chord changes.
“Cedric Burnside carries the mantle — the joy and the burdens and the history of the North Mississippi hill country blues, a style like no other in Southern music,” The Bitter Southerner magazine wrote of the artist.
$36, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Carver Community Cultural Center Jo Long Theatre, 226 N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-2234, thecarver.org.
