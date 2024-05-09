Junior H, one of urban Mexican music's biggest performers, coming back to San Antonio

click to enlarge Oscar Moreno Junior H performs at San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum last November.

Junior H, one of key architects of the corrido tumbado sound, will bring his $ad Boyz Mania U.S. Tour to Frost Bank Center on Friday, Aug. 2.For his latest tour tour, Junior H will visit 20 U.S. cities and perform tracks from his album,, which has racked up 1.4 billion streams since its release five months ago. The LA-based performer has dominated the urban Mexican music genre with a style that blends hip-hop with traditional corrido instruments such as tuba and Latin percussion.

General tickets for the San Antonio concert go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, via FrostBankCenter and Ticketmaster.com.



Junior H, who was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, last performed in San Antonio last November, playing a sold-out concert at Freeman Coliseum.



The artist's highly streamed albums have earned multiple gold and platinum certifications, and his recently released single "Un Desperdicio" — a collaboration with Rel B — has been streamed 16 million times on Spotify and YouTube, according to the new tour's official announcement.



Ticket prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

