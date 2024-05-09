LAST CALL FOR SA FLAVOR TICKETS! JOIN US 5/9

Junior H, one of urban Mexican music's biggest performers, coming back to San Antonio

The trap corrido artist's $ad Boyz Mania tour will come to Frost Bank Center on Friday, Aug. 2.

By on Thu, May 9, 2024 at 9:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Junior H performs at San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum last November. - Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno
Junior H performs at San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum last November.
Junior H, one of key architects of the corrido tumbado sound, will bring his $ad Boyz Mania U.S. Tour to Frost Bank Center on Friday, Aug. 2.

For his latest tour tour, Junior H will visit 20 U.S. cities and perform tracks from his album, $ad Boyz 4 Life II, which has racked up 1.4 billion streams since its release five months ago. The LA-based performer has dominated the urban Mexican music genre with a style that blends hip-hop with traditional corrido instruments such as tuba and Latin percussion.

General tickets for the San Antonio concert go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, via FrostBankCenter and Ticketmaster.com.

Junior H, who was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, last performed in San Antonio last November, playing a sold-out concert at Freeman Coliseum.

The artist's highly streamed albums have earned multiple gold and platinum certifications, and his recently released single "Un Desperdicio" — a collaboration with Rel B — has been streamed 16 million times on Spotify and YouTube, according to the new tour's official announcement.

Ticket prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Blues artist Cedric Burnside will bring his heartfelt sound to San Antonio this weekend

By Sanford Nowlin

Burnside’s I Be Trying won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Traditional Blues Album.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Handsome Dick Manitoba, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Handsome Dick Manitoba (left) commands the mic during a live performance of the MC5.

Dancing in the Dark: Night Club bringing its synth-heavy sounds to San Antonio's Paper Tiger

By Mike McMahan

In 2022, Night Club wowed San Antonio fans during its opening slot for Puscifer at the Boeing Center.

Boerne High School marching band wins $15,000 in instruments from Metallica

By Sanford Nowlin

Boerne High School marching band wins $15,000 in instruments from Metallica

Blues artist Cedric Burnside will bring his heartfelt sound to San Antonio this weekend

By Sanford Nowlin

Burnside’s I Be Trying won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Traditional Blues Album.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Handsome Dick Manitoba, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Handsome Dick Manitoba (left) commands the mic during a live performance of the MC5.

Heart’s Wilson sisters rocked San Antonio with decades' worth of hits

By Nina Rangel

Heart took the stage at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center.

Boerne High School marching band wins $15,000 in instruments from Metallica

By Sanford Nowlin

Boerne High School marching band wins $15,000 in instruments from Metallica
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us