Film of Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts will screen in San Antonio next month

Shutterstock / Randy Miramontez
Willie Nelson recently turned 90, and a lot of famous friends helped him celebrate.
Wille Nelson's pair of star-studded 90th birthday concerts, staged last month in LA's Hollywood Bowl, will get a nationwide theatrical release in June.
The concert film Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90
will screen in five San Antonio cinemas on Sunday, June 11, according to the country music icon's management. Four of those theaters also will present a Wednesday, June 14 encore run.
The native Texan and 12-time Grammy winner's birthday gigs included guest performances from Keith Richards, George Strait, Neil Young, Nora Jones, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg, Beck and others. Long Story Short
will include "a selection of the most memorable moments and unforgettable collaborations," according to Nelson's management.
Tickets for the movie showings go on sale Tuesday, and they're available online
First known as a songwriter, Nelson spent the 1960s penning revered country standards such as "Crazy," "Hello Walls" and "Funny How Time Slips Away" for other artists. The following decade, he left Nashville for Texas, where he led the outlaw country movement that included fellow iconoclasts such as Waylon Jennings and David Allan Coe.
