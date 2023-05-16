Film of Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts will screen in San Antonio next month

The country music icon's birthday gigs included guest performances from Keith Richards, George Strait, Neil Young, Nora Jones, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg, Beck and others.

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 9:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Willie Nelson recently turned 90, and a lot of famous friends helped him celebrate. - Shutterstock / Randy Miramontez
Shutterstock / Randy Miramontez
Willie Nelson recently turned 90, and a lot of famous friends helped him celebrate.
Wille Nelson's pair of star-studded 90th birthday concerts, staged last month in LA's Hollywood Bowl, will get a nationwide theatrical release in June.

The concert film Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will screen in five San Antonio cinemas on Sunday, June 11, according to the country music icon's management. Four of those theaters also will present a Wednesday, June 14 encore run.

The native Texan and 12-time Grammy winner's birthday gigs included guest performances from Keith Richards, George Strait, Neil Young, Nora Jones, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg, Beck and others. Long Story Short will include "a selection of the most memorable moments and unforgettable collaborations," according to Nelson's management.

Tickets for the movie showings go on sale Tuesday, and they're available online.

First known as a songwriter, Nelson spent the 1960s penning revered country standards such as "Crazy," "Hello Walls" and "Funny How Time Slips Away" for other artists. The following decade, he left Nashville for Texas, where he led the outlaw country movement that included fellow iconoclasts such as Waylon Jennings and David Allan Coe.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's annual Tejano Conjunto Festival celebrates the South Texas music genre

By Sanford Nowlin

Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival.

Needle Noise Record Store opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio's Deco District

By Dalia Gulca

Needle Noise Record Store is located at 1627 Fredericksburg Road.

Austin’s Megafauna and San Antonio’s HoneyBunny performing Saturday show at Paper Tiger

By Mike McMahan

Megafauna's San Antonio gig celebrates its latest LP, Olympico.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Deadwolff, Megafauna, Origami Angel and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

With their long shags, mustaches and jean jackets, Deadwolff have nailed the visual aspect of bringin' the rock.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Deadwolff, Megafauna, Origami Angel and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

With their long shags, mustaches and jean jackets, Deadwolff have nailed the visual aspect of bringin' the rock.

Tedeschi Trucks Band's San Antonio performance led the audience on a soulful journey

By Mike McMahan

The Tedeschi Trucks band weaves its magic on Saturday night in San Antonio.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Snow Tha Product, Mareux, Black Dahlia Murder and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Snow Tha Product, Mareux, Black Dahlia Murder and more

Here's how to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers' upcoming San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

The Jonas Brothers last performed in San Antonio in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us