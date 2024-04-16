Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Adam Ant, Bad Religion, Red Bull Batalla and more

The Chaparral Music and Heritage Fest also will celebrate Western swing.

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 3:54 pm

British punk and new wave icon Adam Ant continues to entertain with a mix of danceable rock punctuated by humor and theatrical flair.
Shutterstock / DFP Photographic
British punk and new wave icon Adam Ant continues to entertain with a mix of danceable rock punctuated by humor and theatrical flair.

If anyone complains about the lack of live music options in San Antonio this week, they're clearly not paying attention. British new wave, SoCal punk, classical guitar, Spanish-language rap and Western swing are all represented at various clubs, theaters and other venues.

Let's dive in, shall we?

Wednesday, Apr 17

Adam Ant, English Beat

British punk and new wave icon Adam Ant continues to entertain with a mix of danceable rock punctuated by humor and theatrical flair. Four decades after popping up as frontman for Adam and the Ants, known for a double-drummer sound and pirate attire, Ant continues to play the classics with panache. Pioneering two-tone ska and new wave act English Beat — or simply The Beat in the UK — will open with catchy hits including "Mirror in the Bathroom" and "Save it for Later." $44.50-$84.50, 7:30 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, April 19

Bad Religion, Social Distortion

Bad Religion and Social Distortion both feature legendary frontmen, and both bands helped put Southern California on the punk rock map. Greg Graffin formed Bad Religion at 15, leading the accessible yet politically charged act. After struggling with personal demons, Graffin went onto earn a PhD in Zoology from Cornell, providing inspiration for a TV pilot called Punk Professor. Mike Ness has long led Social Distortion, a rootsy punk outfit known for its uptempo take on Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire." Ness also struggled with demons of his own before getting his life back on track. $45-$72.50, 7 p.m., Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive, (210) 600-3699, boeingcentertechport.com. — DC

Saturday, April 20

David Russell

Renowned classical guitarist David Russell doesn't pander or dabble in gimmicks. Instead, he delivers jaw-dropping technique and pure musicianship. The approach has won Russell numerous honors, including a 2005 Grammy and an honorary membership in Amigos de la Guitarra, the oldest guitar society in Spain. This free concert will feature a range of pieces by Spanish composers plus a special arrangement of Bach. It's organized by Guitar San Antonio, a nonprofit offering free guitars and lessons to children of military veterans. Free, 7:30 p.m., UTSA Recital Hall, One UTSA Circle, (210) 458-4350, colfa.utsa.edu/events. — Bill Baird

Red Bull Batalla

Sixteen Spanish-language rap emcees will compete in a bracket-style tournament at this year's regional Red Bull Batalla competition, which takes place just in time for Fiesta. Marketed as the world's largest Spanish freestyle rap battle, the event takes place in regional and country qualifiers, which will allow winners to move on to the international competition, which is held in Colombia this year. After the rhyme battle, special performances will follow by Mexican rapper Tornillo and Houston's Bo Bundy. Free, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Dalia Gulca

Monday, April 22

Chaparral Music and Heritage Fest

Western Swing is one of Texas' great entries into the American cultural canon, and the Chaparral Fest pays homage to that lineage with a well-curated two days of free, all-ages music. Asleep at the Wheel, one of the great torchbearers for Western Swing, headlines the event, which also includes singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney and San Antonio cover band The Texases. Daytime festivities include a biergarten, food and education along with interactive displays about sustainable agriculture. General admission is free but there are available upgrades for bar access and a "culinary experience." Free, festival starts at noon and music at 4 p.m., Hemisfair Park, saparks.org/event/chaparral-music-heritage-festival. — BB

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

