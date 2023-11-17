Drake and J.Cole add second San Antonio tour date

click to enlarge
Drake's two shows at Frost Bank Center remain his only scheduled tour dates in Texas.
Due to high ticket demand, rapper Drake is adding a second San Antonio show as part of his It's All a Blur Tour — Big as the What collection of road dates.
In addition to a Monday, Jan. 22 Alamo City show, which was announced last week, Drake and show opener J. Cole also will perform at the Frost Bank Center the following night, venue officials said.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 11 a.m. this Friday. Tickets are available via the Frost Bank Center website
and Ticketmaster
.
The four-time Grammy winner's latest set of dates follows his It's All a Blur tour last year, during which he played at 50 sold-out shows across North America.
Ticket prices unavailable, Monday, Jan. 22 and Tuesday, Jan. 23, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5240, frostbankcenter.com
.
