Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Handsome Dick Manitoba, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol and more

The Reverend Shawn Amos will bring gritty blues to Sam's Burger Joint on Wednesday.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 2:30 pm

click to enlarge Handsome Dick Manitoba (left) commands the mic during a live performance of the MC5. - Creative Commons / Steph
Creative Commons / Steph
Handsome Dick Manitoba (left) commands the mic during a live performance of the MC5.

This week, San Antonio music fans can savor some slow-cooked midweek blues courtesy of the Reverend Shawn Amos then go crazy later in the week as punk pioneer Handsome Dick Manitoba and riff wranglers Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol push the meters into the red.

Let's run it down.

Wednesday, May 8

The Reverend Shawn Amos

The Reverend Shawn Amos is the compelling blues project of renowned record producer and songwriter Shawn Amos, who's worked with some of the biggest names in the biz — Quincy Jones, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Solomon Burke among them. His Reverend Shawn persona leans into gritty blues showcasing soulful, moving vocals and fantastic harmonica work. Amos' first album with the project, Blue Sky, reached No. 6 on Billboard's blues chart. $12-$30, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Bill Baird

Thursday, May 9

Handsome Dick Manitoba

As frontman of NYC punk legends The Dictators, Manitoba has already earned his place in the pantheon. However, the irrepressible raconteur continues to charm and entertain. He had an 18-year stint hosting The Handsome Dick Radio Program on Sirius XM, appeared on Anthony Bourdain's TV show and now leads his own high-energy ensemble. $15, 7 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com. — BB

Friday, May 10

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Blood Skid

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol kicks ass with ample riffage, childish humor, shredded distortion and zero pretension. The group's new album Big Dumb Riffs is aptly titled — and damn fun. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — BB

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

