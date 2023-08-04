LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio band Girl in a Coma reuniting to play three 'farewell' shows

The pioneering all-woman rock act will reveal dates and locations for the shows early next week.

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 11:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Girl in a Coma's successful included releases on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records and performances with Social Distortion and Cyndi Lauper. - Jimmy Mendiola
Jimmy Mendiola
Girl in a Coma's successful included releases on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records and performances with Social Distortion and Cyndi Lauper.
Girl in a Coma, one of San Antonio's best-loved indie-rock exports, will reunite for a trio of “farewell” shows later this year.

The pioneering all-woman group will reveal specific dates and locations for the performances on Monday, its members said in an emailed statement. The shows are expected to include material spanning the band's roughly 18-year history.

“People tell me that they listened to us when they were young,” drummer Phanie Diaz said in the statement. “And now they can bring their kids.”

The shows will be Girl in a Coma's first since a 2018 performance at San Antonio's Taco Fest food and music festival. The band planned a 2020 farewell show, but that fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band, which formed in 2001, also features Nina Diaz on guitar and vocals and Jenn Alva on bass, both of whom will participate in the reunion. The group broke up acrimoniously in 2018 over personal differences that kept the Diaz sisters estranged for years.

Both Nina and Phanie Diaz recently told the Current they patched up their differences, which paved the way for the brief reunion. 

Girl in a Coma formed when Nina Diaz, then just 13 years old, impressed her sister and Alva — both nearly 20 at the time — with her songwriting chops. The group's music was rooted in a shared love of ‘90s alt-rock and punk, and it's easily recognizable by Nina Diaz’s distinctive voice, which frequently draws on a tremolo technique. 

The trio's successful run included getting signed to Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records and performing dates with Morrissey, Cyndi Lauper, Social Distortion and The Pogues, among others.

Despite Girl in a Coma’s split, its members have stayed active in music. Nina Diaz is pursuing a solo career, while Phanie Diaz and Alva devoted their time to the Chicana riot grrrl act Fea.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Shane Smith & The Saints, CHROMA, Chase Petra and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Red-dirt country outfit Shane Smith & The Saints has been around for more than a decade, but took an interesting studio turn with 2019's Hail Mary.

Paul Wiley, composer for the Terrifier movies, proves that music can make a villain memorable

By Mike McMahan

Paul Wiley composed the music for the Terrifier films.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hail the Sun, CupcakKe, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hail The Sun engages fans with a base of post-hardcore elements and traces of progressive and math rock.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Braid, The Spill Canvas, Jesse & Joy and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Braid is touring in support of the 25th anniversary re-release of its album Frame & Canvas.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Shane Smith & The Saints, CHROMA, Chase Petra and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Red-dirt country outfit Shane Smith & The Saints has been around for more than a decade, but took an interesting studio turn with 2019's Hail Mary.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Braid, The Spill Canvas, Jesse & Joy and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Braid is touring in support of the 25th anniversary re-release of its album Frame & Canvas.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hail the Sun, CupcakKe, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hail The Sun engages fans with a base of post-hardcore elements and traces of progressive and math rock.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Butcher Babies, División Minúscula, Amy Lavere and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Butcher Babies is, in fact, pretty heavy.

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us