San Antonio band Girl in a Coma reuniting to play three 'farewell' shows

click to enlarge Jimmy Mendiola Girl in a Coma's successful included releases on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records and performances with Social Distortion and Cyndi Lauper.

Girl in a Coma, one of San Antonio's best-loved indie-rock exports, will reunite for a trio of “farewell” shows later this year.

The pioneering all-woman group will reveal specific dates and locations for the performances on Monday, its members said in an emailed statement. The shows are expected to include material spanning the band's roughly 18-year history.

“People tell me that they listened to us when they were young,” drummer Phanie Diaz said in the statement. “And now they can bring their kids.”



The shows will be Girl in a Coma's first since a 2018 performance at San Antonio's Taco Fest food and music festival. The band planned a 2020 farewell show, but that fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band, which formed in 2001, also features Nina Diaz on guitar and vocals and Jenn Alva on bass, both of whom will participate in the reunion. The group broke up acrimoniously in 2018 over personal differences that kept the Diaz sisters estranged for years.

Both Nina and Phanie Diaz recently told the Current they patched up their differences, which paved the way for the brief reunion.

Girl in a Coma formed when Nina Diaz, then just 13 years old, impressed her sister and Alva — both nearly 20 at the time — with her songwriting chops. The group's music was rooted in a shared love of ‘90s alt-rock and punk, and it's easily recognizable by Nina Diaz’s distinctive voice, which frequently draws on a tremolo technique.

The trio's successful run included getting signed to Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records and performing dates with Morrissey, Cyndi Lauper, Social Distortion and The Pogues, among others.

Despite Girl in a Coma’s split, its members have stayed active in music. Nina Diaz is pursuing a solo career, while Phanie Diaz and Alva devoted their time to the Chicana riot grrrl act Fea.

