San Antonio indie-rockers The Please Help celebrate new album with Sunday show at Low Country

Bandleader Phil Luna Luna has a long history with the Alamo City music scene, having also been a member of Worm, 1.0, Shit City Dreamgirls, Royal Punisher and Fear Snakeface.

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 11:26 am

click to enlarge The Please Help will celebrate the release of a new album Friday at Low Country. - Courtesy Photo / The Please Help
Courtesy Photo / The Please Help
The Please Help will celebrate the release of a new album Friday at Low Country.
We all had plenty of days for soul searching during the pandemic. San Antonio musician Phil Luna used that downtime to craft Dark Days, the third album from his band The Please Help.

Luna and company will celebrate the new LP with a release show Sunday, Sept. 25 at Low Country. In addition to having copies of the album available, its artwork — also created by Luna — will be for sale.

If the name The Please Help sounds like a Beatles mashup, you’re on the right track. Dark Days kicks off with “Where to Begin,” which features not just Beatles-esque harmonies but a vocal arrangement reminiscent of the iconic band. Even though The Please Help’s core sound is rooted in indie rock, the group is adept at channeling a vibe rooted in the classics.

And, oh yeah, the dark days of the title are about the depths of addiction. So, along with the harmonies and bright-sounding chord changes, Luna serves up some of the despair spelled out in the LP's title.

Luna has been public about his struggles with bipolar disorder, adding that a time of “stability” allowed him to write the album. A period of struggle followed, though he ultimately pushed through and arrived on the other side with the personal document.

“There’s a break in the skin / That’s starting to bleed,” Luna sings on “Just What I Need.” “Just one stitch to keep it together / maybe a little bit of speed.”

Appropriately, the band plays in a plaintive, longing style. Some of that stems from the arrangements, which sound like they’re deliberately written at the top of Luna’s vocal range, forcing him to struggle to hit notes. His voice may be an acquired taste for some, but its distinctive character is suited for indie-rock, a musical realm where listeners aren’t exactly seeking out American Idol-style vocalists.

Luna has a long history with the Alamo City music scene, having also been a member of Worm, 1.0, Shit City Dreamgirls, Royal Punisher and Fear Snakeface. Though the songs on Dark Days are credited to the whole group, it feels like Luna’s baby.

“Landslide,” is more of a riff-rocker than the album’s other tunes. And while not a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song, it most certainly is inspired by Stevie Nicks’s favorite “extracurricular activity.” At one point Luna sings bluntly: “Let’s get high like a rock star!”

Dark Days is less guitar focused than The Please Help’s prior album, 2020’s Solar. There’s not really a solo to match the one on “We Will Believe In Anything,” a high point of that release.

Instead of the rawness of the previous record, Luna went deeper on each of the tracks. We’re not only treated to more intricate vocal arrangements but the addition of synths, played by himself and guitarist Javier Padilla. The band is rounded out by Jerry Rincon on bass and Glorium’s Juan Ramos on drums.

Those vocal arrangements are front and center on “Love Song,” a plaintive look at the power of, well, writing love songs. And if you think the happy singing sounds like someone whistling past the graveyard, you’re probably right.

“Love Song,” like much of the new release, seems to suggest that we should enjoy good times and sing happy songs while we can. You never know when the album’s titular dark days will be back.

Free, 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, Low Country, 318 Martinez St., (210) 560-2224, lowcountrysa.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)

Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
Everything we saw as Palaye Royale rocked San Antonio's Tobin Center — and looked good doing it

Everything we saw as Palaye Royale rocked San Antonio's Tobin Center — and looked good doing it

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)

Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
Everything we saw as Palaye Royale rocked San Antonio's Tobin Center — and looked good doing it

Everything we saw as Palaye Royale rocked San Antonio's Tobin Center — and looked good doing it

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)

Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
Everything we saw as Palaye Royale rocked San Antonio's Tobin Center — and looked good doing it

Everything we saw as Palaye Royale rocked San Antonio's Tobin Center — and looked good doing it

Trending

For 40,000 fans at Rammstein's San Antonio stadium show, the spectacle was worth the wait

By Garrett T. Capps, San Antonio Current

For 40,000 fans at Rammstein's San Antonio stadium show, the spectacle was worth the wait

Drummer Gerry Gibbs — a headliner at this year’s Jazz’SAlive — is back in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Thrasher People is comprised of San Antonio and Austin players including vocalist Michelle Garibay-Carey.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Beach House, Switchfoot, Pepe Aguilar and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Beach House will play SA's Tech Port Arena on Thursday.

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

By Bill Baird

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Beach House, Switchfoot, Pepe Aguilar and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Beach House will play SA's Tech Port Arena on Thursday.

For 40,000 fans at Rammstein's San Antonio stadium show, the spectacle was worth the wait

By Garrett T. Capps, San Antonio Current

For 40,000 fans at Rammstein's San Antonio stadium show, the spectacle was worth the wait

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Daddy Yankee, Silverstein, Michael Bublé and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

King of Reggaetón Daddy Yankee stops in at the AT&T Center Wednesday.

Nelly, Midland, Gary Allan added to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo musical lineup

By Michael Karlis

Nelly, Midland, Gary Allan added to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo musical lineup
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us