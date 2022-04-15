San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream to throw free Bidi Bidi bash in honor of Selena’s birthday

Screen Capture / YouTube / Universal Music Latino Selena does the Washing Machine in the La Carcacha music video.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Pearl San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream will honor late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla.

San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream, the self-proclaimed “all-in-one mobile discotheque,” will hold a dance party Thursday, April 21 to celebrate Selena Quintanilla’s birthday.Local DJ Manola Black will be spinning Selena hits and tejano and cumbia favorites in honor of the Queen of Tejano, who would have turned 51 on April 16. The dance party — which will take place in the greenspace at Pearl from 6-9 p.m. — is free and open to the public.The Bottling Department food hall will be open and doling out eats from onsite restaurants Tenko Ramen, Mi Roti, Chilaquil and Kineapple. Pearl’s Park Bar will sling boozy libations for those in need of a little liquid encouragement to do the Washing Machine all night long.