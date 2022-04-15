Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream to throw free Bidi Bidi bash in honor of Selena’s birthday

Pearl’s Park Bar will sling boozy libations for those in need of liquid encouragement to do the Washing Machine all night long.

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 4:00 pm

Selena does the Washing Machine in the La Carcacha music video. - SCREEN CAPTURE / YOUTUBE / UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO
Screen Capture / YouTube / Universal Music Latino
Selena does the Washing Machine in the La Carcacha music video.
San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream, the self-proclaimed “all-in-one mobile discotheque,” will hold a dance party Thursday, April 21 to celebrate Selena Quintanilla’s birthday.

Local DJ Manola Black will be spinning Selena hits and tejano and cumbia favorites in honor of the Queen of Tejano, who would have turned 51 on April 16. The dance party — which will take place in the greenspace at Pearl from 6-9 p.m. — is free and open to the public. 

click to enlarge San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream will honor late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla. - PHOTO COURTESY PEARL
Photo Courtesy Pearl
San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream will honor late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla.
The Bottling Department food hall will be open and doling out eats from onsite restaurants Tenko Ramen, Mi Roti, Chilaquil and Kineapple. Pearl’s Park Bar will sling boozy libations for those in need of a little liquid encouragement to do the Washing Machine all night long.

