227,000 Texans will be dropped from WIC food program if Congress doesn't act

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Jonathan Weiss
The funding needs for SNAP's Women, Infants and Children program have gone up due to rising participation and high food costs.
Some 227,000 new Texas mothers and their kids are at risk of losing access to a key federal nutrition-assistance program because Congress has failed to approve more funding, a recent analysis shows.
The funding needs for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — more commonly known as WIC — have exploded due to rising participation and spiraling food costs. However, federal lawmakers have yet to approve more money to meet those needs.
Without new funding, WIC will face a $1 billion shortfall, resulting in 2 million otherwise eligible moms and kids being turned away nationwide by September of next year, according to a new study
from the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
WIC serves pregnant and breastfeeding women along with families with children younger than 5, allowing them to access healthy food, baby formula and other resources. About half of all infants born in the United States are eligible for the program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Congress has fully funded WIC for more than 25 years, and the program has long enjoyed bipartisan support. However, House Republicans have targeted the program for cuts
, arguing that they need to drastically rein in federal spending.
Turning eligible people away from WIC would disproportionately harm Black and Hispanic families, according to CBPP's study.
Those groups face long-standing gaps in housing, education and employment opportunities, meaning they're often more likely to qualify for WIC, the report notes.
“It’s like we’re on the train tracks and I see a train coming,” Washington state WIC Director Paul Throne told Politico
of the looming funding crisis. “We know that costs are continuing to rise and we’re not getting relief. And so the train has not hit us yet, but we can see it coming.”
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed