3D model of Confluence Park stolen, San Antonio River Foundation asks for help

The costly model was one-of-a-kind and created by artist Robert Mezquiti, according to foundation officials.

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 2:45 pm

click to enlarge A 3D model of Confluence Park has been stolen from its pedestal. - Facebook / San Antonio River Foundation
Facebook / San Antonio River Foundation
A 3D model of Confluence Park has been stolen from its pedestal.
Some one has stolen a 3D model of Confluence Park, following a Wednesday free movie night — and the San Antonio River Foundation is asking for public help in getting it back.

"We are super bummed, heartbroken and well....just sad this happened, as it not only negativity impacts us, but also takes learning opportunities away from visitors," reads a Facebook post from the organization.

The timeline of the theft suggests thief may have been in attendance at Wednesday's movie screening, River Foundation officials posted. The post also noted that "someone put a lot of effort" into removing the model, which was bolted down to a pedestal in the park. 


The piece, created by artist Robert Mezquiti from Studio Autoforma, is valuable for its aesthetics and educational significance, River Foundation officials also said. The costly model was one-of-a-kind, according to the post.

The River Foundation asked those with information about the theft to contact it at (210) 224-2694 or call the police.

