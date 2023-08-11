3D model of Confluence Park stolen, San Antonio River Foundation asks for help

"We are super bummed, heartbroken and well....just sad this happened, as it not only negativity impacts us, but also takes learning opportunities away from visitors," reads a Facebook post from the organization.
The piece, created by artist Robert Mezquiti from Studio Autoforma, is valuable for its aesthetics and educational significance, River Foundation officials also said. The costly model was one-of-a-kind, according to the post.
The River Foundation asked those with information about the theft to contact it at (210) 224-2694 or call the police.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed