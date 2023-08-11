3D model of Confluence Park stolen, San Antonio River Foundation asks for help

A 3D model of Confluence Park has been stolen from its pedestal.

Some one has stolen a 3D model of Confluence Park, following a Wednesday free movie night — and the San Antonio River Foundation is asking for public help in getting it back."We are super bummed, heartbroken and well....just sad this happened, as it not only negativity impacts us, but also takes learning opportunities away from visitors," reads a Facebook post from the organization.The River Foundation asked those with information about the theft to contact it at (210) 224-2694 or call the police.