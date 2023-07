AI generates image of what average San Antonio home looks like — and it's weird

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / All Star Homes An AI thinks the average San Antonian lives in a two-story stucco home with a balcony.

click to enlarge Courtesy of All Star Homes The AI-generated home for Austin resembles a '40s- or '50s-era bungalow.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / All Star Homes For Houston, the AI rendered a generic colonial that appears to be pulled straight out of The Woodlands.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / All Star Homes The AI, for whatever reason, believes that most homes in Dallas have German characteristics.

A home-improvement company asked an AI generator to envision what a "typical home" in the nation's 30 largest cities might look like — and, according to the images produced , everyone in San Antonio must be living in a Wes Anderson movie.Although some of the images the AI produced for reno firm All-Star Home look pretty spot-on, the "average San Antonio home" is not one of them.Apparently, the AI believes that most people in the Alamo City live in a two-story yellow stucco house with green trim and a tiled roof. Although tile roofs and stucco can be found throughout the city, most dwellings here are one story, and few have a balcony. The home does lack a garage, however, which is more common in San Antonio than some cities.Although the AI missed the mark when it came to San Antonio, its rendering of the average home in Austin was far more accurate. For the state capital, the AI created an image of a '40s or '50s-era bungalow reminiscent of the homes that could be found on the city's East Side before rapid gentrification took hold.Houston was pretty generic, with the AI rendering an image of a two-story brick colonial home that looks like it was plucked straight from out of the Woodlands or Katy.Meanwhile, for some reason, the AI created a house with heavily German characteristics for Dallas and probably belonged more in the Hill Country than the Big D.