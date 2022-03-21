Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Reddit
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, forced to accept the tyranny of a face mask, speaks with staff at a United Airlines ticket counter.
Staff at a United Airlines ticket counter in Bozeman, Montana called the police for help Sunday after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, according to multiple media reports.
Cruz became frustrated after failing to arrive at the airport in time for check-in, the Daily Beast reports
, citing a representative for Yellowstone International Airport. The desk crew was then forced to break the news that there were limited opportunities to reschedule due to Spring Break crowds.
A now-viral video clip shared on Reddit and Twitter appears to show an animated and irritated Cruz shaking his head as he interacts with United workers.
The airport representative also told the Daily Beast that the officer summoned to deal with Cruz didn't know who the senator was.
Ironically, Cruz was one of only a handful of members of the U.S. Senate who expressed “strong opposition” to putting unruly airline passengers on the federal no-fly
list following a rash of passenger attacks on flight attendants
.
It’s also not the first time Cruz’s travel itinerary has come under Internet scruntiy. The senator publicly apologized last year for skipping town and booking a trip to Cancun
while Texans froze to death during Winter Storm Uri.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.