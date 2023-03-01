Alamo Collections Center will open Friday in San Antonio, displaying artifacts donated by Phil Collins

The Alamo Visitor Center is the first building to be constructed on the former mission's hallowed grounds in 70 years.

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 11:16 am

click to enlarge Items on display from in the new center will include a vest worn by legendary frontiersman Davy Crockett. - Courtesy Rendering / Alamo Trust Inc.
Courtesy Rendering / Alamo Trust Inc.
Items on display from in the new center will include a vest worn by legendary frontiersman Davy Crockett.
Around 500 artifacts from the fight for Texas independence, including those donated by British pop star Phil Collins, will debut this Friday at the $20 million Alamo Collections Center.

The two-floor, 24,000-square-foot-complex is the first new building erected on the Alamo's hallowed grounds in nearly 70 years, according to museum officials.

In addition to Collins' collection, the museum will feature a vest once worn by legendary frontiersman Davy Crockett and items from both the Donald and Louise Yena Spanish Colonial Collection and the Alamo Collection, the Express-News reports.

The Collections Center will serve as the temporary home of the artifacts until the $150 million Alamo Museum and Visitors Center is completed in 2026. Once that structure is operational, the Collections Center will house traveling exhibits, according to officials.

Tickets are on sale now for the grand opening of the Alamo Collections Center. They run $14 for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old or younger.

