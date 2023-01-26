Alamo Heights, other San Antonio suburbs among richest cities in Texas, study says

Overall, San Antonio was ranked the No. 238 wealthiest city in Texas, ahead of Houston and El Paso.

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 4:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio's Alamo Heights suburb is among the state's wealthiest cities, according to a new study. - Wikimedia Commons / AHresident
Wikimedia Commons / AHresident
San Antonio's Alamo Heights suburb is among the state's wealthiest cities, according to a new study.
The affluent San Antonio suburb of Alamo Heights was named the No. 3 richest city in Texas in a new report by real-estate data analytics platform HomeSnacks.

Although the posh community may be most recognizable name to San Antonians surveying the report, a handful of other local suburbs also made the grade. Fair Oaks Ranch took the No. 16 spot and Bulverde came in at No. 17.

HomeSnacks ranked Texas cities on their wealth using metrics including poverty rate, median household income and unemployment.

With a median income of $152,188 and a poverty rate of only 1.7%, Alamo Heights came in behind the Dallas suburb of Southlake and the Houston enclave of Bellaire, which took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.

Overall, San Antonio ranked as the 238th-wealthiest city in Texas, behind Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas but ahead of Houston and El Paso.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Council OKs eminent domain takeover of Moses Rose’s to make way for Alamo center

By Sanford Nowlin

Alamo Trust officials said the property occupied by Moses Rose's Hideout is the last remaining piece needed to build the Alamo Museum and Visitor Center.

San Antonio high schooler named finalist in prestigious national science competition

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio high schooler named finalist in prestigious national science competition

San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study

By Michael Karlis

Houston took the spot as the dirtiest city in he nation, and ranked as having the No. 3 worst air quality in the U.S.

Six San Antonio chefs and restaurants among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

By Brandon Rodriguez

Best Quality Daughter's Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin is a semifinalist in the James Beard Awards' Emerging Chef category.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Targeting the 'other' with State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst

By Sanford Nowlin

Kolkhorst also authored the failed 2017 bill that brought national embarrassment down on the state for proposing to ban transgender people from public restrooms.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy says he’ll use debt ceiling threat to push through his border security plan

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Black and White Data: How racially integrated is Texas? That's a complicated question.

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. Day march is one of the largest in the U.S.

As egg prices soar, they're the latest commodity smuggled into Texas from Mexico

By Sanford Nowlin

CBP officials are seeing a rise in people illegally bringing eggs into border states.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us