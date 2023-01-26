Alamo Heights, other San Antonio suburbs among richest cities in Texas, study says

click to enlarge
San Antonio's Alamo Heights suburb is among the state's wealthiest cities, according to a new study.
The affluent San Antonio suburb of Alamo Heights was named the No. 3 richest city in Texas in a new report
by real-estate data analytics platform HomeSnacks.
Although the posh community may be most recognizable name to San Antonians surveying the report, a handful of other local suburbs also made the grade. Fair Oaks Ranch took the No. 16 spot and Bulverde came in at No. 17.
HomeSnacks ranked Texas cities on their wealth using metrics including poverty rate, median household income and unemployment.
With a median income of $152,188 and a poverty rate of only 1.7%, Alamo Heights came in behind the Dallas suburb of Southlake and the Houston enclave of Bellaire, which took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.
Overall, San Antonio ranked as the 238th-wealthiest city in Texas, behind Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas but ahead of Houston and El Paso.
