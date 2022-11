Annual salary needed to afford a median-priced home in San Antonio skyrockets to $87,000

click to enlarge Pexels / RODNAE Productions The median income in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area for a family of four falls below the average annual salary in the study.

The average annual salary needed to afford a home in San Antonio has now climbed to more than $87,000, according to a recent report. new analysis by online real estate firm Redfin found that those looking to buy a $325,000 house — San Antonio's median home price in October — will need an earn at least $87,453 a year.That's more than the 2022 median income for a family of four in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, which was just $83,500, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development With a monthly mortgage payment of $2,186, the annual salary needed to afford the median San Antonio home price jumped 49.4% from 2021, Redfin also found.Although San Antonio housing prices have escalated in recent years, buying a home here is still more affordable than the national average, according to Redfin's report. Nationally, consumers need an annual income of $107,281 to buy a typical home.