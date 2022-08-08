Another San Antonio Starbucks store now has union representation

Workers at the Starbucks at Wurzbach and Blanco roads voted 10-2 to join the Starbucks Workers United, according to a Twitter announcement from the labor organization's San Antonio chapter.
At least four other Alamo City Starbucks locations have unionized since April. Others have also filed paperwork to do so.
In a recent interview with the Current, 20-year-old Parker Davis, a barista at the Wurzbach and Blanco Starbucks said he felt compelled to organize after a shift supervisor was burned on the job in May. He said his injured coworker had to find a replacement before leaving the store, which took more than a half hour.
Another San Antonio, TX Starbucks votes to join the union 10-2!!! Welcome Wurzbach & Blanco!!!! 🥳 Head on down to their store and get some union strong drinks, y’all!!!— SATX SBWorkersUnited (@SATXSBWU) August 5, 2022
So far, around 200 Starbucks stores around the country have voted for union representation, according to CNBC.
