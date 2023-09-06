BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Assclown Alert: Bashing the Godless Democrats with Christian nationalist David Barton

Barton, who once said Christians are obligated to vote for Trump, recently said Democrats aren't ‘God-fearing’ and are more prone to cheat in elections.

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 2:25 pm

click to enlarge Assclown Alert: Bashing the Godless Democrats with Christian nationalist David Barton
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Texas-based pseudo-historian and Christian nationalist David Barton hasn't lost his evangelical fervor for former President Donald Trump, a man he once called "God's guy" and declared that Christians were obligated to support.

Barton — who founded WallBuilders LLC, a Lone Star State-based group that promotes the patently false notion that the United States' separation of church and state is a myth — last week proclaimed that all the election tampering stuff people have been hearing about is being done by Democrats, not good ol' God-fearing Trump. The site Right Wing Watch first reported on Barton's comments.

"Generally, the Democrat Party is a very secular party," Barton explained during an appearance on the Truth & Liberty Coalition's call-in program. "They tend to be very secular, and the more secular you are, the less God-fearing you are, which means the less restraints you have on your behavior. So, if there is no God, then everything is right now, and the end does justify the means — the Machiavellian thing that the end justifies the means."

On the other hand, Barton continued, members of the GOP respect the Almighty, so they won't cheat at an election to win.

"Democrats don't have that moral restraint of [being] God-fearing. One day, I'm going to account to God and he's gonna say, 'Why did you cheat in that election?'" he added. "If you don't believe that, then why not cheat in an election? So, you have less moral restraints which means the end does justify the means, which means you're willing to do more things to make sure your side wins."

Has anyone told this bloviating assclown that Trump and 18 of his cronies were indicted in Georgia on charges that they participated in a conspiracy to overturn the state's 2020 election results? Or that one of the three federal cases for which the former president is under indictment includes charges of conspiracy to defraud the country and conspiracy to obstruct Congress with regard to the 2020 election?

Nah. Must have been some other Donald Trump. "God's guy" would never do that.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

