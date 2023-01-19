Bexar County deputy arrested for using Taser on cadet, threatening another, sheriff says

click to enlarge Screen Shot / Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook Bexar Sheriff Javier Salazar speaks during an online news conference about the arrest.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its deputies over allegations that he threatened a pair of cadets with a Taser and used the weapon to stun one of them.BCSO personnel arrested Andrew Garcia Wednesday, and he's been charged with two counts of official oppression, assault with bodily injury and harassment, Sheriff Javier Salazar said during an online press conference. BCSO also has started the process of firing the 23-year-old deputy, the sheriff said.The office's Public Integrity unit began investigating allegations against Garcia earlier this month, and he was subsequently placed on administrative leave, according to the sheriff.An 18-year-old cadet being trained by Garcia told investigators the deputy threatened him with a Taser on Nov. 28, Salazar said. The probe later revealed that Garcia used the weapon to stun the cadet, according to the sheriff."My understanding is that the cadet, throughout times on his shift, felt endangered, felt threatened," Salazar said. "However, due to their ... fear did not come forward and report the conduct."Salazar said investigators also learned that Garcia repeatedly threatened a 30-year-old cadet with a Taser and aimed the weapon's red targeting light at him.BCSO can use an electronic signature to tell when Tasers have been deployed, Salazar said.