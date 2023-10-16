BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Biden administration settles lawsuit over Trump-era migrant family separation policy

If the settlement is approved, the federal government would be prohibited from adopting a similar policy for the next eight years. Affected immigrants would be allowed to be in the country legally and receive work permits and other benefits.

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 6:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Migrants who have surrendered to Border Patrol agents are processed by state troopers before being transported to a detention facility in Eagle Pass on July 14, 2023. - Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar
Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar
Migrants who have surrendered to Border Patrol agents are processed by state troopers before being transported to a detention facility in Eagle Pass on July 14, 2023.
The federal government will be prohibited from implementing a Trump administration immigration policy that separated children from parents who were accused of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, according to a legal settlement reached between the American Civil Liberties Union and the Biden administration on Monday.

The agreement must still be approved by a federal judge in the Southern District of California in San Diego, where the ACLU filed its class action lawsuit in 2018.

“When we brought this lawsuit, no one thought it would involve thousands of children, take us to so many countries searching for families, or last for years,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project and lead attorney in the lawsuit. “While no one would ever claim that this settlement can wholly fix the harm intentionally caused to these little children, it is an essential beginning.”

The policy that sparked a national scandal began with a pilot program in El Paso in 2017, when the Trump administration directed federal agents to criminally charge parents with illegally entering the country and separating them from their children, who were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Publicly announced in May 2018, the policy resulted in immigration agents separating more than 4,000 children from their parents.

Before the Trump administration’s policy, immigration agents would hold families together in detention before deciding if they would get deported or released into the U.S. with court dates for their deportation hearings, when they could also request asylum. Adults traveling alone would get charged with illegal entry and have their deportations expedited.

After receiving blistering criticism over the policy, including from some Republican lawmakers, Trump signed an executive order in June 2018 ending the policy.

“Today’s agreement reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s unwavering commitment to reunify families who suffered because of the prior Administration’s cruel and inhumane policy, and our steadfast adherence to our nation’s most dearly held values,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

If approved, the 46-page settlement agreement would be valid for eight years. It says federal immigration officials would not be able to use the illegal entry charge against parents to separate them from their children. Immigration agents must have evidence of child abuse or that the parent has committed a serious crime before separating families and document the separation in a database accessible to other government agencies. Under the settlement agreement, the families’ lawyers would also have to be notified and could challenge separations.

The proposed settlement does not provide monetary compensation, but families who were separated would qualify to enter or remain in the country legally, receive a three-year renewable work permit, plus assistance in finding housing and covering some costs such as first and last month’s rent. The federal government would also cover behavioral health services and co-payments for medical needs.

They would also be able to apply for asylum, even if they were previously denied, at any point during their stay in the U.S.

The Biden administration created a task force to continue reuniting 4,227 children who were separated from their families when the policy was being enforced. The task force said 3,126 children have been reunified with their parents or legal guardians and it is working with non-governmental organizations to reunite the remaining 1,100 children with family members, according to a federal government report.

The lawsuit is the first to reach this stage; dozens of other lawsuits seeking monetary damages have been filed by families whose children were separated from them.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio development firm wants to bring Louis Vuitton, Gucci to Pearl area

By Nina Rangel

The Broadway East San Antonio project is proposed for the areas immediately east of Pearl.

San Antonio Spurs skeleton yard display goes viral on social media

By Brandon Rodriguez

This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby.

Colin Allred raises more money than Ted Cruz as he looks to unseat the senator

By Sanford Nowlin

Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.

San Antonio affordable-housing development will include 308 new homes

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the Leon Creek Flats development shows the housing it will provide.

Also in News

San Antonio Spurs skeleton yard display goes viral on social media

By Brandon Rodriguez

This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby.

San Antonio affordable-housing development will include 308 new homes

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the Leon Creek Flats development shows the housing it will provide.

San Antonio to host its first large-scale gun buyback

By Brandon Rodriguez

District 9 Councilman John Courage's gun buyback program will take place Nov. 19.

TxDOT warns drivers to prepare for traffic headaches ahead of annular eclipse

By Michael Karlis

Visitors from across Texas and beyond are expected to visit the San Antonio area ahead of the annular eclipse on Saturday.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us