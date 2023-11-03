Botched Cake, Dog Food Recall: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

NBA legend Charles Barkley also tried to rib the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama about his new city's overindulgence in churros.

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 2:20 pm

Does this cake look like a Minion?
Screen shot / Tik Tok @babygirls0s0
Does this cake look like a Minion?
Who knew so many readers would empathize with a mom's ire over a botched birthday cake?

Despite plenty of harder-hitting news going on this week — from the World Series to Texas lawmakers' wrangling over school vouchers — the Current's most-read story of the week was on a viral video in which a Texas mom scolds an H-E-B bakery for screwing up her child's birthday cake. It was supposed to look like one of the animated Minion characters, but kinda looked like a blue, green and yellow mess.

Perhaps enough of us have been through the experience and know just how tricky it is to get everything right for a kid's themed birthday party.

Also of note this week was a story about NBA legend Charles Barkley trying to rib Spurs newcomer Victor Wembanyama about his city's overindulgence in churros. Only one problem though: Wemby apparently hadn't yet learned what churros are.

10. Actor and comedian Chris Tucker heads to San Antonio this week on The Legend Tour 2023

9. Abbott says he's reached an agreement on vouchers; Texas lawmakers say otherwise

8. Creed reunion tour 'Summer of '99' to stop in San Antonio in 2024

7. San Antonio fans blast Keldon, Sochan for not passing to Wemby

6. Students at University of Texas at San Antonio overwhelmingly reject athletics fee increase

5. San Antonio high school alumnus to make World Series debut with Texas Rangers on Friday

4. San Antonio's Wembanyama tells Charles Barkley he doesn't know what churros are

3. San Antonio's Ranch Motel reopens after extensive renovations

2. FDA warns pet owners after dog food sold in Texas recalled for salmonella risk

1. Texas mom's video complaining about botched H-E-B cake goes viral

Task force recommends consolidating Edgewood ISD schools

By Brandon Rodriguez

Eduardo Hernández, Edgewood ISD Superintendent, closes out adiscussion on recommendations to close schools.

Abbott's voucher hopes fade as Texas House recesses until next week

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a San Antonio event touting school vouchers.

San Antonio bar Chiflada's to provide free menstrual products for those in need

By Nina Rangel

Chiflada's and PeriodPalooza are asking for donations of menstrual hygiene products.

Texas has the second-most dangerous roads for motorcyclists

By Nina Rangel

According to a new report, 157 Texas motorcyclists are involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 bikes on the road.

Selena Quintanilla memorial in Corpus Christi closed for lighting upgrades

By Nina Rangel

Mirador de la Flor was unveiled in 1997.

Abbott's voucher hopes fade as Texas House recesses until next week

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a San Antonio event touting school vouchers.

Native American groups blast Sen. John Cornyn for calling lawmakers 'wild Indians'

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has unleashed another noxious mouth fart.
