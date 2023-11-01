FDA warns pet owners after dog food sold in Texas recalled for salmonella risk

The recalled food was made by East Texas-based TFP Nutrition and Mount Pleasant-based Mid America Pet Food.

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 9:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
Dry dog food made in Texas has been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Dry dog food made in Texas has been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued two separate warnings to pet owners in as many weeks after dry dog food made in Texas facilities was recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

On Oct. 21, the FDA reported that East Texas-based TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled bags of Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food manufactured on Oct. 4-5 at its Nacogdoches facility. The product was distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah and contains “3277 TFP” or “3278 TFP” on the second line of the date code.

On Oct. 31, the FDA announced that Mount Pleasant, Texas-based Mid America Pet Food had recalled three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula produced at its facility because it too has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The affected product was identified as five-pound, 15-pound and 40-pound bags of the Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula with a best-by date of June 12, 2024. The lot numbers affected are 1000016890, 1000016891 and 1000016892. The bags were distributed to various retailers and distributors across the United States, according to the FDA report.

In both cases, the FDA reported no human or pet illnesses. The agency is instructing retailers and distributors to "immediately pull the recalled lots from their inventory and shelves.” Pet owners should “wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.”

Salmonella is a bacterium that can result in illness or death in humans and animals. Like humans, dogs with salmonella infections can often experience lethargy and struggle with diarrhea, fever and vomiting. In some instances, pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while many animals don’t get sick from salmonella, they remain capable of carrying the bacteria in their intestines while appearing otherwise healthy.

Any dog owners with concerns about the recalls can contact the manufacturers directly.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This Halloween could be among coldest ever recorded in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The coldest Halloween on record was in 1923 when highs barely reached 53 degrees in San Antonio.

Study: Texas home to some of the nation's most-haunted colleges

By Michael Karlis

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth had the nation's fourth-highest number of ghost sightings, according to the report.

San Antonio Zoo receives $1 million gift from Kowalski family

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the new Greg Kowalski Family Courtyard located at the San Antonio Zoo.

San Antonio looks to harm reduction in opioid crisis while Texas clings to drug war

By Sanford Nowlin

These bags of fentanyl were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border protection from a truck crossing a point of entry.

Also in News

Air Force looking for San Antonio families to host recruits for Thanksgiving dinner

By Nina Rangel

Operation Home Cooking sends Air Force trainees to San Antonio homes for Thanksgiving.

San Antonio looks to harm reduction in opioid crisis while Texas clings to drug war

By Sanford Nowlin

These bags of fentanyl were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border protection from a truck crossing a point of entry.

This Halloween could be among coldest ever recorded in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The coldest Halloween on record was in 1923 when highs barely reached 53 degrees in San Antonio.

San Antonio Zoo receives $1 million gift from Kowalski family

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the new Greg Kowalski Family Courtyard located at the San Antonio Zoo.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us