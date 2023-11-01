FDA warns pet owners after dog food sold in Texas recalled for salmonella risk

Shutterstock
Dry dog food made in Texas has been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued two separate warnings to pet owners in as many weeks after dry dog food made in Texas facilities was recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
On Oct. 21, the FDA reported that East Texas-based TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled
bags of Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food manufactured on Oct. 4-5 at its Nacogdoches facility. The product was distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah and contains “3277 TFP” or “3278 TFP” on the second line of the date code.
On Oct. 31, the FDA announced that Mount Pleasant, Texas-based Mid America Pet Food had recalled
three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula produced at its facility because it too has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.
The affected product was identified as five-pound, 15-pound and 40-pound bags of the Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula with a best-by date of June 12, 2024. The lot numbers affected are 1000016890, 1000016891 and 1000016892. The bags were distributed to various retailers and distributors across the United States, according to the FDA report.
In both cases, the FDA reported no human or pet illnesses. The agency is instructing retailers and distributors to "immediately pull the recalled lots from their inventory and shelves.” Pet owners should “wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.”
Salmonella is a bacterium that can result in illness or death in humans and animals. Like humans, dogs with salmonella infections can often experience lethargy and struggle with diarrhea, fever and vomiting. In some instances, pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while many animals don’t get sick from salmonella, they remain capable of carrying the bacteria in their intestines while appearing otherwise healthy.
Any dog owners with concerns about the recalls can contact the manufacturers directly.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed