Students at University of Texas at San Antonio overwhelmingly reject athletics fee increase

More than 70% of students voted against a proposed athletic fee increase at the University of Texas at San Antonio this week.

Email to UTSA Supoorters minutes after the announcement of the student referendum vote pic.twitter.com/gdpGtYR1zj

UTSA students will vote this week on whether or not to increase the athletics fees for the school. Head Coach Jeff Traylor talks about why he thinks it’s important for the athletic department pic.twitter.com/J8H8jBd27s