Actor and comedian Chris Tucker heads to San Antonio this week on The Legend Tour 2023

Tucker is stopping in at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 2.

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 10:03 am

click to enlarge After a hiatus, Chris Tucker recently returned to acting roles. - Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency
Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency
After a hiatus, Chris Tucker recently returned to acting roles.
Comedian and actor Chris Tucker is bringing his high-energy standup routine to town with The Legend Tour 2023, his first sizable road journey in more than a decade.

Known for his roles as Detective James Carter in the '90s blockbuster hit Rush Hour and the motormouthed Smokey in Friday, Tucker took a step out of the limelight to focus on philanthropic work.

However, the comedian — who was influenced by the no-holds barred humor of Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor — recently returned to acting roles, including playing Howard White in Amazon Studios' AIR, a docu-drama about Michael Jordan's revolutionary shoe deal with Nike.

Tucker also released a Netflix special in 2015 that demonstrated that he hasn't lost his chops behind the mic.

$39.50-$124, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

