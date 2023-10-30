Actor and comedian Chris Tucker heads to San Antonio this week on The Legend Tour 2023

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency After a hiatus, Chris Tucker recently returned to acting roles.

Comedian and actor Chris Tucker is bringing his high-energy standup routine to town with The Legend Tour 2023, his first sizable road journey in more than a decade.Known for his roles as Detective James Carter in the '90s blockbuster hitand the motormouthed Smokey in, Tucker took a step out of the limelight to focus on philanthropic work.However, the comedian — who was influenced by the no-holds barred humor of Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor — recently returned to acting roles, including playing Howard White in Amazon Studios', a docu-drama about Michael Jordan's revolutionary shoe deal with Nike.Tucker also released a Netflix special in 2015 that demonstrated that he hasn't lost his chops behind the mic.