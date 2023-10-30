Actor and comedian Chris Tucker heads to San Antonio this week on The Legend Tour 2023

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency
After a hiatus, Chris Tucker recently returned to acting roles.
Comedian and actor Chris Tucker is bringing his high-energy standup routine to town with The Legend Tour 2023, his first sizable road journey in more than a decade.
Known for his roles as Detective James Carter in the '90s blockbuster hit Rush Hour
and the motormouthed Smokey in Friday
, Tucker took a step out of the limelight to focus on philanthropic work.
However, the comedian — who was influenced by the no-holds barred humor of Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor — recently returned to acting roles, including playing Howard White in Amazon Studios' AIR
, a docu-drama about Michael Jordan's revolutionary shoe deal with Nike.
Tucker also released a Netflix special in 2015 that demonstrated that he hasn't lost his chops behind the mic.
$39.50-$124, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed