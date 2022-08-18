Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships

click to enlarge
USA Mullet Championships
As of Thursday morning, Epic Orta from the Rio Grande Valley has moved into first place of the competition.
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings
.
Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition, had previously been in second place on Wednesday, trailing Emmit Bailey of Wisconsin by nearly 600 votes. Orta leads Bailey by 166 votes as of Thursday morning.
If Orta maintains his first place lead, the young lad sporting the business in the front, party in the back hairdo will receive a $2,500 prize
.
Contestants paid $10 to enter the contest, with all proceeds going to the Michigan Wig Foundation
, which supports kids battling cancer.
The last Texan to win the contest was third-grader Jaxson Crossland
, who won the 2020 Kids Division of the Mullet Championships.
Voting is open all day Thursday, with polls closing on Friday, August 19.
Those interested in voting for Orta — the only finalist from Texas — or one of the other 25 contestants can register to vote at mulletchamp.com
.
