Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships

Polls close Friday, so there is still time to vote for Epic Orta — the only finalist from Texas.

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge As of Thursday morning, Epic Orta from the Rio Grande Valley has moved into first place of the competition. - USA Mullet Championships
USA Mullet Championships
As of Thursday morning, Epic Orta from the Rio Grande Valley has moved into first place of the competition.
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings.

Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition, had previously been in second place on Wednesday, trailing Emmit Bailey of Wisconsin by nearly 600 votes. Orta leads Bailey by 166 votes as of Thursday morning.

If Orta maintains his first place lead, the young lad sporting the business in the front, party in the back hairdo will receive a $2,500 prize.

Contestants paid $10 to enter the contest, with all proceeds going to the Michigan Wig Foundation, which supports kids battling cancer.

The last Texan to win the contest was third-grader Jaxson Crossland, who won the 2020 Kids Division of the Mullet Championships.

Voting is open all day Thursday, with polls closing on Friday, August 19.

Those interested in voting for Orta — the only finalist from Texas — or one of the other 25 contestants can register to vote at mulletchamp.com.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

Trending

New data pokes holes in Gov. Greg Abbott's claim Biden administration isn't stopping people at border

By Sanford Nowlin

Critics charge that Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star is more about spectacle than seeking a workable solution to the spike in border crossings.

San Antonio's second-largest school district offers to pay for police training amid officer shortage

By Michael Karlis

NEISD was forced to put 1,200 kids on a waitlist for an after schools program due to worker shortages.

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

By Michael Karlis

This online photo garnered angry comments and reactions on the Thrall police department's Facebook page.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform

By Michael Karlis

Nirenberg, chairman of Texas' Big City Mayors Coalition, speaks during a press conference held several years ago at city offices.

Also in News

Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Alfred Garza, whose daughter Amerie Jo was killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in his home in Uvalde on Aug. 10.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform

By Michael Karlis

Nirenberg, chairman of Texas' Big City Mayors Coalition, speaks during a press conference held several years ago at city offices.

San Antonio's second-largest school district offers to pay for police training amid officer shortage

By Michael Karlis

NEISD was forced to put 1,200 kids on a waitlist for an after schools program due to worker shortages.

Uvalde school board sets yet another date to vote on district police chief Pete Arredondo's firing

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us