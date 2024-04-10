Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Carlos Alvarez, the San Antonio beer importer behind Shiner's success, has died

Alvarez, who also built Corona into one of the top imported beers, was known for his millions in contributions to UTSA and the arts.

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 3:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Carlos Alvarez speaks from the stage at the 2021 Texas Business Hall of Fame dinner. - Alexander's Fine Portrait Design
Alexander's Fine Portrait Design
Carlos Alvarez speaks from the stage at the 2021 Texas Business Hall of Fame dinner.
Carlos Alvarez, the San Antonio businessman and philanthropist who launched Corona Extra beer in the U.S. and expanded Shiner Beer beyond its humble South Texas roots, died on Tuesday.

Mexico-born Alvarez, 73, leveraged an upbringing in the south-of-the-border beer industry to launch Alamo City's Gambrinus Co. in 1986 and grow it into one the nation's most successful beer importing and marketing enterprises.

More recently, Alvarez emerged as a high-profile donor to education and the arts in the Alamo City. In 2021, he and his wife Malú granted $20 million to UTSA's College of Business, which has since been renamed in his honor. The Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater also bears his name thanks to a contribution to the performing arts facility.

"Carlos's impact extended far beyond the boardroom," the Texas Business Hall of Fame said in a statement on Alvarez's passing. "He was a philanthropist at heart, dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for future generations."

The Texas Business Hall of Fame inducted Alvarez in 2010.

Acapulco gold

Alvarez grew up in his father's Acapulco-based beer distribution business and later climbed the ranks at Grupo Modelo, the Mexican brewing giant behind Corona and other brands. Building on those connections, he launched Gambrinus from San Antonio, building it into the Corona distributor for half the United States.

Although Corona was a blue-collar brand in Mexico, Alvarez said during an early 2000s interview with this author that he picked it to import because it would appeal to U.S. consumers looking for something different but daunted by dark beers. Ad campaigns pushed the brew as a relaxing sipper enjoyed on the beach with a twist of lime.

Corona's runaway success predated the craft-beer boom that introduced American beer drinkers to a wider variety of styles, many more robust and assertively hoppy than mass-produced brands like Budweiser and Miller.

Flush with that success, Alvarez bought Shiner's decades-old Spoetzl Brewery, then in decline, and pumped its flagship Shiner Bock brand up from a regional curiosity into a hipster-ready brand with a national footprint. Ironically, a key to that success was doubling Shiner's retail price to give it craft cache.

Crafty moves
In 2006, Anheuser-Busch took over Group Modelo and dumped Gambrinus as an importer. Despite the devastating blow, Alvarez continued to invest in U.S. craft breweries, purchasing Portland's BridgePort Brewing and Pete's Wicked Ale.

While BridePort and Pete's sputtered out amid a glut of U.S. craft brews, Shiner continued to thrive, branching out into new brews including the summer-ready Ruby Redbird and ¡Órale!, a Mexican-style lager. Gambrinus also launched a Northern California brewery to produce Austria's Trumer Pils, which remains one of its brands.

"[Alvarez] knew the business and surrounded himself with people who also knew it well," said Travis E. Poling, a San Antonio-based author of books on Texas' brewing industry, including San Antonio Beer: Alamo City History by the Pint. "To him, the marketing side was equally important to the brewing."

Poling, an occasional Current contributor, said Alvarez's answer when asked what his favorite beer was underlined his business philosophy.

"He told me, 'My favorite beer is one I'm drinking from a paid account,'" Poling said. "It was his way of saying that his favorite was one that was making him money."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Herding Cats: How one local woman is fighting to tame San Antonio's stray problem

By Michael Karlis

Bear Den Cat Sanctuary owner Blake pets Jerry, an orange-and-white speckled cat who was injured after someone tied a fire cracker around his neck and lit the explosive.

In latest wild twist, Texas Nationalist Movement declares support for breakup of Mexico

By Michael Karlis

A pickup emblazoned with pro-TEXIT insignia is parked outside a Garden Inn in San Antonio ahead of a TNM meeting.

San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez launches mayoral campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Manny Pelaez first teased a run for San Antonio mayor as early as summer 2023.

Ted Cruz faces complaint to feds about podcast raising money for his reelection

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz puts on a smug face at a 2021 conference presented by conservative group Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona.

South Texas judge declares disaster due to water shortage – and it's not even summer yet

By Michael Karlis

The disaster declaration comes as experts warn that Texas would be pushed to the brink if it were to experience another hot, dry summer.

In latest wild twist, Texas Nationalist Movement declares support for breakup of Mexico

By Michael Karlis

A pickup emblazoned with pro-TEXIT insignia is parked outside a Garden Inn in San Antonio ahead of a TNM meeting.

Texas Public Policy Foundation's long love affair with Ken Paxton

By Toni Aguilar Rosenthal, The Texas Observer

Ken Paxton (right) has used public funds to promote the interests of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Ted Cruz faces complaint to feds about podcast raising money for his reelection

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz puts on a smug face at a 2021 conference presented by conservative group Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us