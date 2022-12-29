City of San Antonio hosting Christmas tree recycling centers throughout January

Unsplash / Luke Southern San Antonio will host four “tree-cycling” centers throughout January.

Eco-conscious San Antonians can do their part this holiday season by recycling their live Christmas trees at city-operated drop-off centers.San Antonio's Solid Waste Management department will host four “tree-cycling” centers throughout January where live Christmas trees are shredded into mulch.“Christmas trees are a beautiful tradition,” Solid Waste Marketing Manager Marcus Lee said in a press release. “When the season ends, if you take your Christmas tree to any of the tree-cycling drop-off locations, you renew its beauty by giving it back to the earth to help new trees grow — not to the landfill where its life cycle stops permanently.”Only live trees — no live garlands or wreaths — will be accepted. The tree should be free from all decorations, lights and stands. Those taller than six feet must be cut in half to be accepted.Drop-off locations and hours include:The resulting mulch will be available for free from the Bitters brush location starting in mid-January. It will be doled out while supplies last.