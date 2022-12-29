City of San Antonio hosting Christmas tree recycling centers throughout January

Eco-conscious San Antonians can do their part this holiday season by “tree-cycling” their Christmas trees for mulch.

By on Thu, Dec 29, 2022 at 10:30 am

San Antonio will host four “tree-cycling” centers throughout January. - Unsplash / Luke Southern
Unsplash / Luke Southern
San Antonio will host four “tree-cycling” centers throughout January.
Eco-conscious San Antonians can do their part this holiday season by recycling their live Christmas trees at city-operated drop-off centers.

San Antonio's Solid Waste Management department will host four “tree-cycling” centers throughout January where live Christmas trees are shredded into mulch.

“Christmas trees are a beautiful tradition,” Solid Waste Marketing Manager Marcus Lee said in a press release. “When the season ends, if you take your Christmas tree to any of the tree-cycling drop-off locations, you renew its beauty by giving it back to the earth to help new trees grow — not to the landfill where its life cycle stops permanently.”

Only live trees — no live garlands or wreaths — will be accepted. The tree should be free from all decorations, lights and stands. Those taller than six feet must be cut in half to be accepted.

Drop-off locations and hours include:

Bitters Brush Drop-Off Center — 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216
  •  Jan. 2-14 , 8 a.m. -5 p.m. 

Culebra Road Drop-Off Center — 7030 Culebra Road, 78238
  •  Jan. 3-6 , 8 a.m.-5 p.m.  
  • Jan. 7, 8 a.m.-noon  
  • Jan. 10-13, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.  
  • Jan. 14, 8 a.m.-noon

 Frio City Road Drop-Off Center — 1531 Frio City Road, 78226  
  • Jan. 3-6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  •   Jan. 7 , 8 a.m. -noon  
  • Jan. 10-13, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.  
  • Jan. 14, 8 a.m.-noon

 Rigsby Road Drop-Off Center — 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222  
  • Jan. 3-6 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.  
  • Jan. 7, 8 a.m.-noon  
  • Jan. 10-13, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.  
  • Jan. 14, 8 a.m.-noon
The resulting mulch will be available for free from the Bitters brush location starting in mid-January. It will be doled out while supplies last.

