City of San Antonio hosting Christmas tree recycling centers throughout January

San Antonio's Solid Waste Management department will host four “tree-cycling” centers throughout January where live Christmas trees are shredded into mulch.
“Christmas trees are a beautiful tradition,” Solid Waste Marketing Manager Marcus Lee said in a press release. “When the season ends, if you take your Christmas tree to any of the tree-cycling drop-off locations, you renew its beauty by giving it back to the earth to help new trees grow — not to the landfill where its life cycle stops permanently.”
Only live trees — no live garlands or wreaths — will be accepted. The tree should be free from all decorations, lights and stands. Those taller than six feet must be cut in half to be accepted.
Drop-off locations and hours include:
Bitters Brush Drop-Off Center — 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216
-
Jan. 2-14 , 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
Culebra Road Drop-Off Center — 7030 Culebra Road, 78238
-
Jan. 3-6 , 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jan. 7, 8 a.m.-noon
- Jan. 10-13, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jan. 14, 8 a.m.-noon
Frio City Road Drop-Off Center — 1531 Frio City Road, 78226
- Jan. 3-6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
-
Jan. 7 , 8 a.m. -noon
- Jan. 10-13, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jan. 14, 8 a.m.-noon
Rigsby Road Drop-Off Center — 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222
- Jan. 3-6 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jan. 7, 8 a.m.-noon
- Jan. 10-13, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jan. 14, 8 a.m.-noon
