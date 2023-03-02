City of San Antonio widens effort to scare off migratory birds to Woodlawn and Elmendorf lakes

City officials said they're unsure where the birds will go once chased away. Wildlife advocates said they'll likely end up in neighborhoods.

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 9:47 am

click to enlarge The City of San Antonio quietly began another round of mitigation efforts at Elmendorf and Woodlawn lakes. - Alesia Garlock
Alesia Garlock
The City of San Antonio quietly began another round of mitigation efforts at Elmendorf and Woodlawn lakes.
San Antonio's migratory birds are once again getting the boot.

Work crews have embarked on a new effort to chase egret flocks away from Elmendorf Lake Park and Woodlawn Lake Park, city officials confirmed to the Current.

The city is using the same nonlethal measures it began employing in Brackenridge Park earlier this year to disrupt and move birds, officials said. Those include tearing down nests, clearing underbrush and harassing the animals with board clappers, balloons, explosive charges and distress calls. 

The city cites health risks from large accumulation of feces as its reason for chasing off the birds. Officials also argue that the flight paths of the migratory birds at Elmendorf Lake Park are a hazard for aircraft. On average, more than 50 birds and other types of wildlife strike aircraft at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field annually, according to one city report.

However, environmentalists argue that the birds are being driven into parks by urban development and warn that the disruption effort might drive them into residential areas. They also say the efforts are disruptive to enjoyment city green spaces.

"Birds may end up going wherever they go. It is impossible to know," said Grant Ellis, natural resources manager for San Antonio Parks and Recreation told the Current when asked where the city wants the egrets to settle. "We are focusing our efforts on deterring the establishments of rookeries in those locations.”

Environmental advocate Alesia Garlock said that the city's game of whack-a-mole will eventually push migratory birds into the neighborhoods surrounding Elmendorf and Woodlawn to roost. She and others have accused the city of deliberately avoiding public input on how it deals with migratory flocks.

“Put a panel of scientists, biologists, ecologists and birders together to plan a place for the migratory birds to nest," Garlock said. "[Texas Parks and Wildlife] has stated the park is large enough for the birds and humans. These birds have only moved because of loss of habitat caused by the City of San Antonio Parks' and the [U.S. Department of Agriculture's] assault.”

City officials said their attempts to move the birds complies with guidelines established by state and federal agencies.

“The current solution being offered for Elmendorf Lake Park comes from years of experience, research, extensive field work and follows regulations placed on wildlife from local, state and federal agencies," city document states.

