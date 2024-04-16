Colin Allred outraises rival Ted Cruz in first quarter

Allred's haul also dwarfs the amount of money raised by Democrat Beto O'Rourke during the same time period of his near-miss 2018 campaign against Cruz, according to the nonprofit news site. O'Rourke's campaign raised $6.7 million during the first quarter of that year.
Cruz's official campaign pulled in $6.9 million in the first quarter, the Tribune reports. However, the two-term senator raised a total of $9.7 million across all his fundraising entities, and that includes cash raised for other candidates, according to federal filings cited by the news site.
