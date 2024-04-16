Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Colin Allred outraises rival Ted Cruz in first quarter

The Allred campaign's $9.5 million haul also exceeded what Beto O'Rourke raised during a comparable period as he took on Cruz.

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 9:49 am

click to enlarge Congressman Colin Allred is a Democrat representing a North Texas district.
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a North Texas Democrat running to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, raised more than $9.5 million for his campaign this quarter, blowing past the money taken in by his Republican rival, the Texas Tribune reports.

Allred's haul also dwarfs the amount of money raised by Democrat Beto O'Rourke during the same time period of his near-miss 2018 campaign against Cruz, according to the nonprofit news site. O'Rourke's campaign raised $6.7 million during the first quarter of that year.

Cruz's official campaign pulled in $6.9 million in the first quarter, the Tribune reports. However, the two-term senator raised a total of $9.7 million across all his fundraising entities, and that includes cash raised for other candidates, according to federal filings cited by the news site.

To date, Allred has raised some $27.9 million for his senate campaign, which became official last May, according to the Tribune. Meanwhile, Cruz has more than $15.1 million in cash in the bank.

