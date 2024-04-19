Court rules State Bar of Texas can pursue disciplinary action against Ken Paxton

In 2022, a State Bar of Texas disciplinary committee accused Paxton — a Republican and ally of Donald Trump — of misconduct on accusations that he made untrue allegations of fraud in a lawsuit he filed with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to nullify President Joe Biden's legitimate win.
In Thursday's ruling, a three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeals said the state bar is legally cleared to penalize Paxton because the committee is seeking to punish his personal action as a lawyer and not an action carried out in his capacity as attorney general, the AP reports.
The State Bar of Texas' range of available sanctions against Paxton range from written warnings to disbarment, according to the AP. Whatever the penalty, he isn't required under state law to be a bar member to serve as attorney general.
