Daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor going to trial this spring over fatal car wreck

click to enlarge Kennedy Jones Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021.

driving the wrong way down State Highway 46 outside of Boerne on June 2 when her Ford F-150 struck a sedan driven by 49-year-old David Belter, killing him.



Batchelor was taken to San Antonio's University Hospital, where her blood alcohol level registered .116 – more than double the legal driving limit, according to the Boerne Star . In a urine sample, Bachelor also tested positive for cannabinoids, opiates, and amphetamines, the paper also reports.

Batchelor was indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge in Kendall County on Aug. 16, according to KSAT. Her trial is now set to start Mar. 27, pending a pretrial hearing on Mar. 10.

